Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Micah Parsons on Cowboys' Declining Sacks: ‘Change Our Game Plan!'
The Dallas Cowboys are currently second in the league with 49 sacks, but this impressive number has become an afterthought after back-to-back weeks of minimal pass-rush production.
3 reasons Eagles can still beat the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts may be out for the next two weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to win against the Dallas Cowboys due to other Eagles stars. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the next two weeks due to a shoulder injury, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time: when the Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys
Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are." "They're soft," Ryan said of...
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Eagles receive concerning news
The Philadelphia Eagles received grim news on the health status of its MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts. Multiple reports suggest that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt due to a shoulder injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles’ quarterback...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Cowboys 'Discipline': Kelvin Joseph Competition - What CB Must 'Learn'
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph endured a baptism of fire against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wanting the second-year player to learn from his mistakes.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One in Eagles' Locker Room
The Eagles' locker room is holding out hope when it comes to Jalen Hurts but it feels like Minshew Mania for Dallas
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks
The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
West Notes: Rockets, Eric Gordon, Mavs, Josh Green, Pelicans
Veteran guard Eric Gordon is the “most asked about player” on the Rockets’ roster by other GMS, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020, along with Houston’s other veterans during their contending years, Gordon’s continued presence has been met with a mixture of emotions,” Iko wrote. “The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.”
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reveals ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ NFL teams make
The San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to improve their playoff seeding much over the final three games of the season, but that does not mean Kyle Shanahan has any plans to rest his starters down the stretch. The Niners are 10-4 entering Week 16 and the No. 3 seed in...
