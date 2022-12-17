ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado

By Woody Paige
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135DSz_0jmN5gBd00

The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday.

This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two.

The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now.

In the Division II national championship game, the Orediggers, who averaged 46.7 points in 15 games, were limited to just 14 by Michigan’s Ferris State, which scored 41 and should have gotten more.

Trailing 27-0 at halftime in McKinney, Texas, 32 miles north of Dallas, the Orediggers were too dormant, dreadful and deep to rally in their first title game. Ferris State scored on its first possession and later had a big-gain halfback pass and a pick-6 that kept the Orediggers in a quarry and a quandary.

But Mine’s cross-country team did win its third national championship recently, and 17 football players, who could not attend their commencement ceremonies, did earn their bachelor’s or masters degrees Thursday at the hotel on a Zoom conference call with Mines officials. None was majoring in journalism or jewelry design. More like geophysical, civil, environmental, petroleum, electrical, mechanical engineering, quantitative, biochemistry and computer sciences.

First-year head coach Brandon Moore, who won a national championship as an Oklahoma player, and the Orediggers weren’t making excuses. But a majority of them had been studying for and taking finals during the week of the Texas trip.

Truth is, the Bulldogs of Big Rapids, winning their second successive D2 championship, were vastly superior, and Orediggers quarterback John Matocha, the national offensive player of the year and recipient of the Harlon Hill Award for most outstanding player in the division, was pressured and bulldozed throughout and produced his worst performance ever before finally throwing two touchdown passes. Matocha connected on just two of his first nine passes in the first half, and the Orediggers didn’t convert a third down until midway through the third quarter. Matocha’s final stat line appeared to be more impressive than its reality. He’d passed for 50 touchdowns, but managed only the two late meaningless scores in the game.

“Johnny Football Jr.’’ ended the season with 22 of 38 attempts for 218 yards and two interceptions, the second returned for a touchdown with seconds left in the first half that sincerely put Ferris State in premier position in the second half to run and run out the clock.

Mines never created a ground game. Michael Zeman, who caught one of the two TD passes, rushed eight times for 26 yards, but Matocha tried to escape the Ferris State onslaught on 11 plays and had minus-22. The Oremen netted a measly four yards.

On the other side quarterback Mylik Mitchell, 26 and a former warehouse worker, completed 14 of 18 for 161 yards, and Carson Gulker generated three touchdowns on short runs.

After getting a first down on their first play, the Orediggers dropped into the pits for all but a couple of drives the rest of the afternoon.

However, it is well to remember that the Orediggers lost their opening two games of the season, then reeled off 13 consecutive victories. They’ve had four more than the bowl-bound Air Force Falcons and three more triumphs than the combined total by the Buffaloes, the Rams, the Bears and the Broncos.

The Broncos’ ownership donated $100,000 to the School of Mines for the band, cheerleaders and students to bus to McKinney to join alumni in dominating the stadium and an audience of 6,333. But the Nerd Herd, as those at Mines affectionately refer to themselves, couldn’t overcome.

The Orediggers’ roster includes 47 home-grown players from Arvada to Aurora, Highlands Ranch to Holyoke, Colorado Springs to Ft. Collins, Boulder to Golden and most all points in between.

Oddly enough, 37 players on the team are from Texas. One is from McKinney, and the rest are from Dallas, Houston, Austin, Amarillo, San Antonio and parts unknown. Mines’ Matocha, who will be a computer scientist, is Magnolia’s own.

After playing football for 131 seasons, Mines reached the Division II national championship game. This year the Orediggers certainly are the pride of Colorado.

