Ryan Kelly and Jordan Hicks, ex-Lakota West teammates, swap jerseys at Colts-Vikings game

Former Lakota West High School football teammates Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts and Jordan Hicks of the Minnesota Vikings swapped jerseys after their teams met in Saturday's Week 15 game that featured the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Kelly and Hicks are two of 20 NFL players from Greater Cincinnati high schools.

Hicks is in his eighth NFL season at linebacker, first with the Vikings. Kelly is in his seventh season as the Colts' center.

Hicks and Kelly have co-hosted a position camp for high school players at Lakota West.

From @westfirebirds and @CoachLarryCox via Twitter:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]