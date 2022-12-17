ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 13

Related
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug’s Sister Defends Gunna, Asks People To Stop Calling Him A Snitch

Young Thug‘s sister has come to Gunna‘s defense and is asking for the public to ease up when referring to him as a snitch. On Wednesday (December 14), Gunna reached a plea deal to secure his release from jail and some, like Freddie Gibbs, Wack100 and Boosie Badazz, believe the YSL rapper cooperated with authorities to get a favorable agreement.
hiphop-n-more.com

Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Denies He ‘Told on Anybody’

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is the latest named in the widely criticized YSL case to be reported to have taken a plea deal. Per local reports including this one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quantavious Grier—a.k.a. Unfoonk—entered his negotiated guilty plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and a count of theft by reception of stolen property on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy