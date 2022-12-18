ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

CRIME BRIEFS: Dec. 17

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The following incidents were reported by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and Thomasville Police Department.

  • A 34-year-old Lexington man has been given a $500,000 secured bond and charged with trafficking cocaine after being arrested for possessing 39 grams of the illegal substance. Stephen Bryant Thomas, Jr., 34, of 304 Rosemary Drive, Lexington was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/residence for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office, Thomas was arrested for allegedly possession of 28 grams or more of cocaine and more than one and one-half ounces of marijuana. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 24.

  • A 27-year-old High Point man has been given a $250,000 secured bond after being charged with trafficking heroin, as well as selling crack/cocaine and marijuana. Demondrea Trykeim Williams, 27, of 1612 Seven Oaks Place, High Point was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license.

According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office, Williams was allegedly in possession of 4.3 grams of heroin, 2.1 grams of cocaine and less than a half-ounce of marijuana. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 18.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestokesnews.com

Duo arrested for breaking and entering

In mid-November, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received several reported breaking and entering’s into residences in the Germanton area. Multiple items were taken during the break-ins. Detectives with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began to develop investigative leads which led to the arrest of Mark A. Love Jr. and Taylor D. Smith. Love and Smith were both charged with multiple felonies and they are currently located in the Stokes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTM

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Search leads to arrests

Friday, December 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants. The first search warrant was executed on Dennis Street in Troy with assistance from Troy Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Dylan Lemonds and Amy Michelle Russell were arrested as a result of the search warrant. Deputies seized three grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine in connection with the warrant. Lemonds was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemonds is currently in the Montgomery County jail under a $50,000 bond. Russell was charged with possession of methamphetamine and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
TROY, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Cooleemee Police Department will be dissolved, deputies to take over

COOLEEMEE, N.C. — A local police department is disbanding, officials announced Monday evening. Town commissioners unanimously made the decision during a meeting Monday to disband the Cooleemee Police Department. Town leaders said that it's the best option, with the Cooleemee police chief already scheduled to resign at the end...
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Man Stabbed To Death In Western Alexander County, Woman Charged

A man was reportedly stabbed to death overnight in Alexander County. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded to a location off Highway 64-90 west of Taylorsville. Here is a release from Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
