CRIME BRIEFS: Dec. 17

A 34-year-old Lexington man has been given a $500,000 secured bond and charged with trafficking cocaine after being arrested for possessing 39 grams of the illegal substance. Stephen Bryant Thomas, Jr., 34, of 304 Rosemary Drive, Lexington was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/residence for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office, Thomas was arrested for allegedly possession of 28 grams or more of cocaine and more than one and one-half ounces of marijuana. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 24.

A 27-year-old High Point man has been given a $250,000 secured bond after being charged with trafficking heroin, as well as selling crack/cocaine and marijuana. Demondrea Trykeim Williams, 27, of 1612 Seven Oaks Place, High Point was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license.

According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office, Williams was allegedly in possession of 4.3 grams of heroin, 2.1 grams of cocaine and less than a half-ounce of marijuana. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 18.