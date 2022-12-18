Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29: Final score, recap, highlights

The first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins was almost 90 degrees . This one is in the 20s with snow.

Buffalo (10-2) can clinch a playoff spot and maintain the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over Miami at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium . It would be the Bills' fourth straight playoff berth. The Dolphins (8-5) have lost two straight games, dropping to sixth in the AFC playoff race.

The Bills heated up as the snow started falling. Buffalo scored the final 11 points, including a game-winning drive to win with no time on the clock. Buffalo has won five straight games is going to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Josh Allen finished 25 of 40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns and led the team with 77 rushing yards on 10 carries. Dawson Knox had six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Raheem Mostert had 17 carries for 136 yards and Jaylen Waddle made three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Allen began with a 14-yard completion to Gabe Davis. Zach Seiler tossed Allen for an 8-yard sack but the Bills got the yards back. Allen completed to Davis for 15 yards and hit Stefon Diggs for 6 yards and a first down. On third-and-2, Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie for 5 yards. Devin Singletary rushed for 8 yards to cross into Miami territory before the two-minute warning. Singletary ran for 7 yards for a first down and followed with a 4-yard run to the Dolphins' 34. Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was called for pass interference on third-and-6 to give the Bills a first down at the Dolphins' 13. Tyler Bass made a 25-yard field goal as time expired. The Bills have clinched a playoff berth.

Miami's drive started promising but ended with a punt. Tua Tagovailoa completed to Tyreek Hill for 13 yards and Cedrick Wilson for 21 yards. Raheem Mostert ran for 1 yard, Kaiir Elam tackled Tyreek Hill on a catch for a 3-yard loss and Tagovailoa threw incomplete on third down. Thomas Morstead punted 36 yards to the Bills' 7.

Here comes the lake-effect snow - 9:02 4th quarter

The snow has arrived.

Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to cap a wild drive that featured a 44-yard run, skirmish and snowballs. Allen hit Dawson Knox for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the Bills' deficit to 29-27.

Miami was called for too many men on the field on the two-point conversion attempt, putting the ball at the 1-yard line. Allen dove for the goal line on the conversion but the ball was knocked away almost simultaneously and was kicked around to nearly the 30-yard line. It was originally ruled a fumble before he crossed the goal line but the play was reversed to a successful attempt.

Josh Allen runs for 44 yards - 10:16 4th quarter

Josh Allen has provided instant offense. Allen fumbled on a designed run to start the possession but it was recovered by offensive tackle Spencer Brown. James Cook sprinted on a zone read for 16 yards and then Allen rushed for 44 yards to the Dolphins' 13. It was the second-longest run of Allen's career. Allen ran for 5 more yards and was hit out of bounds by Elandon Roberts, who was called for unnecessary roughness. There was a shoving match after the play.

Miami turned the turnover into a field goal. Raheem Mostert had runs of 11 and 6 yards and Tyreek Hill made a 3-yard catch to set up third-and-1. The Dolphins decided to pass the ball, with Durham Smythe losing 2 yards on a reception. Jason Sanders made a 47-yard field goal.

Buffalo turned the ball over on the first play. Jaelan Phillips tracked Allen down from behind and ripped the ball away and it was recovered by Christian Wilkins.

Buffalo's defense had a big series. Fullback Alec Ingold started the possession with a 7-yard catch but Raheem Mostert was stopped for no gain and cornerback Taron Johnson batted away Tua Tagovailoa's pass on third down. Thomas Morstead's punt only went 33 yards to midfield.

Buffalo has four punts in the second half. The Bills gained one first down before three straight incompletions. Josh Allen threw the ball away on first down under pressure. Allen threw deep near the right sideline for Isaiah McKenzie on a play that was ruled incomplete. McKenzie nearly made a marvelous catch diving out of bounds. Buffalo challenged the play but the ruling was upheld. Allen overthrew an open Stefon Diggs on third down and Sam Martin punted to the Dolphins' 10.

Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass to Tyreek Hill - Dolphins 26, Bills 21

The Dolphins took advantage of the roughing the kicker penalty and scored. Raheem Mostert ran for 4 yards and Salvon Ahmed had an 11-yard run before Tyreek Hill capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown catch.

Miami nearly went three-and-out before a roughing the kicker penalty. Tua Tagovailoa threw incomplete on first down. Buffalo brought the house on second down and DaQuan Jones swallowed DaQuan Jones for a 7-yard loss. Tyreek Hill made a third-down catch to get to the original line of scrimmage to force a punt, but Cam Lewis barreled into Miami punter Thomas Morstead and was called for roughing the kicker.

Buffalo managed 2 yards. Devin Singletary ran for 1 yard, Josh Allen's deep pass to Gabe Davis was knocked away and Allen scrambled for 1 yard. Sam Martin punted 46 yards to midfield.

Buffalo's defense forced a punt. Salvon Ahmed gained a first down with runs of 9 and 6 yards and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was flagged for illegal contact but then Buffalo clamped down. Ahmed ran for 1 yards, Tua Tagovailoa tripped on a 7-yard scramble to come up short of a first down and his third-down pass was incomplete Thomas Morstead punted 59 yards to the Bills' 2.

Josh Allen dodged his way for 13 yards on a designed run to open the Bills' drive. Allen nearly fumbled the ensuing snap but completed to Dawson Knox for 21 yards. On third-and-2, David Quessenberry was called for holding and then guard Rodger Saffold was flagged for a false start. Allen threw incomplete on third-and-17. Sam Martin punted 37 yards to the Dolphins' 11.

A penguin loves snow. Tua Tagovailoa's lofted a deep ball to Jaylen Waddle, who took it 67-yard for a touchdown. Miami attempted a two-point conversion but Tagovailoa's pass for Waddle was incomplete. It's the longest catch of Waddle's career.

Bills go three-and-out to start third quarter - 13:39 3rd quarter

Miami got a stop to begin the second half. Josh Allen started with a completion to Devin Singletary for 9 yards but then Singletary was blown up by Zach Sieler on a run for a 3-yard loss and Allen threw incomplete for Gabe Davis. Sam Martin punted 49 yards to the Dolphins' 27.

Buffalo has three touchdowns on three trips to the red zone. Miami has one touchdown on three trips to the red zone. That's the difference. Josh Allen is 16 of 23 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Raheem Mostert has 11 carries for 108 yards for the Dolphins.

Buffalo faced third-and-1 before the two-minute warning and Josh Allen picked up 4 yards on a quarterback sneak. Allen completed to Stefon Diggs for 13 and Dawson Knox for 9 yards to cross midfield. Devin Singletary ran for 3 yards and a first down then Singletary made a 6-yard catch. Allen bought time with his legs and completed to Isaiah McKenzie for 19 yards. Miami cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was called for defensive holding and defensive tackle Zach Sieler was called for defensive offside. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was flagged for defensive holding with 8 seconds left. With no timeouts left, Allen scrambled out of the pocket and threw across his body to James Cook for a 4-yard touchdown as time expired.

Salvon Ahmed scores first rushing TD of year - Bills 14, Dolphins 13

Play resumed after fans were warned to stop throwing snowballs and Miami's offense began clicking. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for 32 yards to convert a third down. Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill for 6 yards on third-and-5 and Hill again for 15 yards on third-and-10. Salvon Ahmed shed tacklers for an 11-yard touchdown.

Officials briefly halted in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday because of fans throwing snowballs onto the field. An announcement was made over the sound system at that stadium that a 15-yard penalty will be assessed against the Bills if a snowball hits a player. The PA announcer also said that any fan caught throwing snowballs will be ejected and subject to arrest.

Buffalo started its drive with a 3-yard loss on a Stefon Diggs catch, 1-yard catch from James Cook and false start penalty by Cook. They got it all back. Allen had a ton of time to throw and found Gabe Davis over the middle for 21 yards and a first down. Cole Beasley followed it with a 9-yard catch and Cook had an 8-yard run. Diggs made a juggling catch for 20 yards to the Dolphins' 20. Gabe Davis made a 6-yard catch to the 11-yard line. Devin Singletary's second-effort earned 1 yard for the first down. Allen completed to Nyheim Hines for a 10-yard touchdown.

Miami couldn't score a touchdown after first-and-goal from the 4. Tua Tagovailoa made two great passes on second and third down but Tyreek Hill and Trent Sherfield couldn't come up with catches in the end zone. Jason Sanders made a 21-yard field goal.

Raheem Mostert is having an incredible first quarter. Mostert broke tackles and sprinted 67 yards down the right sideline. Cornerback Taron Johnson eventually dragged Mostert down and was called for a horse collar tackle, putting the ball at the Bills' 4-yard line. Mostert has 100 yards rushing in the first quarter.

That was fast. Buffalo scored in four plays. Josh Allen hit Dawson Knox, who broke tackles along the right sideline, for 45 yards. Devin Singletary took a short pass 13 yards on the next play then Allen made a beautiful throw to tight end Quintin Morris for a 14-yard touchdown.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 9 yards on first down. Alec Ingold ran for 2 yards and a first down. Guard Robert Hunt was flagged for his second false start of the quarter. Mostert took a short pass 20 yards for another first down. Two plays later, Tua Tagovailoa completed to Jaylen Waddle for 15 yards. Tyreek Hill made a 5-yard reception before Hill couldn't hang on to a pass while defended by Tre'Davious White. Hill made a short catch on third down but was tackled just short of the first down by Dane Jackson. Mostert converted with a 3-yard run up the middle. Miami faced third-and-1 at the Bills' 11 after two more runs and almost turned the ball over. Shaq Lawson got a strip sack on Tagovailoa but it was recovered by Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe. Jason Sanders made a 39-yard field goal.

Buffalo gained first downs on back-to-back plays on its first possession. Josh Allen completed to Dawson Knox for 11 yards and hit Stefon Diggs for 15 yards. Allen was nearly intercepted on the next play before Devin Singletary ran for 2 yards on second down. Allen's attempt was incomplete for Diggs on third down and Sam Martin punted 38 yards to the Dolphins' 27.

Cole Beasley isn't just active tonight. He's starting. Beasley was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, brought to the active roster Saturday before the game and was in on Buffalo's first offense snap.

Miami received the ball first and Raheem Mostert returned the kickoff 28 yards to the Dolphins' 36-yard line. Mostert got the first two carries, going for 13 and 4 yards before Tua Tagovailoa threw incomplete for Alec Ingold and guard Robert Hunt committed a false start in a rocking Highmark Stadium. Tagovailoa's pass for Jaylen Waddle sailed out of bounds on third down. Buffalo was called for holding on Thomas Morstead's punt.

Jaelan Phillips grew up in southern California, played college football at UCLA and the University of Miami and landed with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. The outside linebacker may not own a jacket. He didn't need one for pregame warmups.

Phillips opted to work out shirtless on the field before the game, going through drills and throwing snowballs.

Buffalo signed wide receiver Cole Beasley earlier in the week. He's already active for the Bills. Beasley came out of retirement to sign the practice squad on Tuesday . He caught 82 passes in each of the past two season for the Bills before retiring, coming out of retirement to play two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September before being released, and retiring again.

CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ryan Bates and DT Jordan Phillips are inactive for the Bills.

QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, S Eric Rowe, DB Elijah Campbell, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., and WR River Cracraft are inactive for the Dolphins.

It's cold and snowy at Highmark Stadium. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning until 1 p.m. Sunday in parts of Erie County. Up to 4 to 8 inches of heavy lake effect snow is expected. Thundersnow is also possible in the region and temperatures for the game should be in the upper 20s.

