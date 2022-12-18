ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over

Just over four years after reaching Mars, NASA has officially announced the end of its InSight lander mission. The declaration came on Wednesday, December 21, after NASA failed to make contact with the lander across two consecutive attempts, leading the mission team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to conclude that InSight’s solar-powered batteries had run out of energy, a state referred to as “dead bus.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy