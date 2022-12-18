Read full article on original website
Does Texas have too many police departments? The state has 2,700
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas has more than 2,700 law enforcement agencies, far more than any other state, with dozens of new ones created every year. That’s too many, said law enforcement officials and state legislators at a December hearing at the Texas State Capitol on the future of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Where does Texas’ medical cannabis program stand?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers expanded the state’s medical cannabis program to include patients with PTSD and all types of cancer as eligible candidates. But since then, advocates say the demand has outgrown the current program’s capabilities. The state’s medical marijuana program, the...
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
