Minneapolis, MN

NESN

Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
FanBuzz

Franco Harris, Author of 'Immaculate Reception,' Dies at 72

Franco Harris authored the greatest "Where were you when" play in football history. Trailing 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a fourth-and-10 with 22 seconds remaining. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass, evaded some Raider defenders and fired down the middle to running back John Fuqua. Fuqua was crushed by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, but the ball stayed alive. Franco, a fullback who was trailing the play like a good basketball player would in transition, snatched the ball from his shoestrings and went all the way to the house.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanBuzz

The Biggest Disappointment of 2022: Jimbo Fisher

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2022 college football season as the No. 6 team in the country. Head coach Jimbo Fisher was fresh off reeling in the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time. Desmond Howard had them in his preseason College Football Playoff. There was real belief that the Aggies could beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide for a second straight year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanBuzz

Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson Paul Tyson Transfers to Clemson

Alabama and Bear Bryant. Few college football head coaches have risen to the legendary status that coach Paul "Bear" Bryant reached as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships and changed Alabama football forever. And while other Alabama QBs such as Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa may have felt the pressure of playing in Tuscaloosa, none of them could hold a candle to the impossible task of Paul Tyson -- the great-grandson of Bear Bryant -- who was recruited by Nick Saban to carry his great-grandfather's football team.
CLEMSON, SC
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
