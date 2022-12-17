Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Franco Harris, Author of 'Immaculate Reception,' Dies at 72
Franco Harris authored the greatest "Where were you when" play in football history. Trailing 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a fourth-and-10 with 22 seconds remaining. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass, evaded some Raider defenders and fired down the middle to running back John Fuqua. Fuqua was crushed by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, but the ball stayed alive. Franco, a fullback who was trailing the play like a good basketball player would in transition, snatched the ball from his shoestrings and went all the way to the house.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
The Biggest Disappointment of 2022: Jimbo Fisher
The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2022 college football season as the No. 6 team in the country. Head coach Jimbo Fisher was fresh off reeling in the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time. Desmond Howard had them in his preseason College Football Playoff. There was real belief that the Aggies could beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide for a second straight year.
Meet Rowdy Beers: The College Football Commit With an All-Time Name
It's a beautiful thing when two parents come together and get it just right when naming their child. It's even better when that kid's name is Rowdy Beers, and he commits to an NCAA Division I football program, breaking the internet in the process. Mr. Beers committed to the FIU...
Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson Paul Tyson Transfers to Clemson
Alabama and Bear Bryant. Few college football head coaches have risen to the legendary status that coach Paul "Bear" Bryant reached as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships and changed Alabama football forever. And while other Alabama QBs such as Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa may have felt the pressure of playing in Tuscaloosa, none of them could hold a candle to the impossible task of Paul Tyson -- the great-grandson of Bear Bryant -- who was recruited by Nick Saban to carry his great-grandfather's football team.
