Franco Harris authored the greatest "Where were you when" play in football history. Trailing 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a fourth-and-10 with 22 seconds remaining. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass, evaded some Raider defenders and fired down the middle to running back John Fuqua. Fuqua was crushed by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, but the ball stayed alive. Franco, a fullback who was trailing the play like a good basketball player would in transition, snatched the ball from his shoestrings and went all the way to the house.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO