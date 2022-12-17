Read full article on original website
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Why J.D. Martinez Took Less Money To Sign With Dodgers
J.D. Martinez is headed to Los Angeles and it’s seemingly due to prior relationships which currently exist out west. The former Red Sox designated hitter reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers, effectively ending his five-year tenure in Boston. Joining Los Angeles doesn’t come as...
MLB Rumors: What Has Halted Yankees Trade For Bryan Reynolds
The Yankees could use a boost in the outfield, but they might have to give up a key asset to do so. New York has been linked to Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Multiple other teams also could use the All-Star’s services, as well, but Pittsburgh is not willing to part with the 27-year-old that easily.
Top Eight MLB Infields Following Mets’ Reported Carlos Correa Deal
The 2022 Major League Baseball offseason has been a wild one, and the Mets upped the insanity Wednesday. New York reportedly agreed to a massive deal with Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a deal with the Giants last week. The reported move leaves San Francisco without Aaron Judge, who was believed to be heading back home to the Bay Area, and without one of the four top shortstops on the market.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Mets’ Kodai Senga Wastes No Time Giving Phillies Bulletin-Board Material
The New York Mets officially introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, and the Japanese pitcher wasted no time in adding a little fuel to the team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies. Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in free agency after spending...
MLB Odds: How Carlos Correa Spurning Giants For Mets Impacted Prices
Carlos Correa reportedly has agreed to join the New York Mets — not the San Francisco Giants as previously expected — on a notable 12-year contract. It marked the second long-term deal Correa agreed to within the last two weeks. Correa will earn $315 million from the Mets...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Another Marlins Infielder
The Red Sox are looking for answers on the infield and they may have found another potential target on the trade market. Boston has question marks up the middle after Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres this offseason. Trevor Story, the Red Sox’s...
Mets Trade C James McCann to Orioles
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann and cash considerations to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a player to be named later. New York will cover $19 million of the remaining $24.3 million on McCann’s contract. An All-Star in 2019, McCann...
MLB World Reacts To Carlos Correa’s Reported Signing With Mets
If you went to bed Tuesday night, all you knew was that the San Francisco Giants had postponed the introductory press conference of shortstop Carlos Correa. And when you woke up, Correa was on his way to the New York Mets. Steve Cohen and company have not stopped making a...
Brandon Drury Signs 2-Year Deal With Angels
The Los Angeles Angels continue to add to their offense this offseason by picking up a hard-hitting utility man last night. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, LA inked Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million pact that will see the multi-position player join his third team in less than a year.
Carlos Correa Deal Gives Mets Jaw-Dropping Payroll For 2023 Season
The New York Mets just keep spending money. While it was reasonable to think maybe Mets owner Steve Cohen would put away his checkbook for the winter after an offseason spending spree, New York made another significant splash early Wednesday morning, reportedly agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa after the All-Star shortstop’s previously agreed-upon 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart over an issue that arose during his physical examination.
Did Giants Ghost Scott Boras When It Came To Carlos Correa Deal?
The Major League Baseball world was thrown for a loop early Wednesday when Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year deal with the New York Mets after his 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart. All signs pointed to Correa going to the Bay Area, with the shortstop...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Were In The Mix’ For Brandon Drury
The Boston Red Sox were one of several teams that reportedly got involved in the market for recently signed utility player Brandon Drury. Ultimately, Drury took his talents to Los Angeles after he agreed to a two-year deal with the Angels Tuesday. However, according to Sam Blum and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox were “in the mix” to land Drury before his age 30 season.
Mets, Carlos Correa Agree to 12-Year, $315 Million Contract
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the New York Mets have signed star shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract in a shocking turn of events. Initially agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed Tuesday due to an unknown issue in the 28-year-old’s medicals. That allowed Mets owner Steve Cohen to swoop in and land one of the most talented young players in the game.
Red Sox Add Six Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster
The Red Sox’s work isn’t done this Major League Baseball offseason, but Boston’s spring training roster is beginning to take shape. The Red Sox on Wednesday added six non-roster invitees to their spring training roster: right-handed pitcher Norwith Gudino, left-handed pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, outfielder Narciso Crook and infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum.
Latest Wrinkle To Carlos Correa Debacle Will Torment Giants Fans
San Francisco Giants fans have inarguably had the worst offseason in baseball, and it seems to worsen with each coming report. After losing out on 2022 American League MVP Arson Judge Aaron Judge after he had reportedly agreed to a deal to join them, Giants fans then thought their team landed a prized free agent in the form of shortstop Carlos Correa.
Aaron Judge Follows In Derek Jeter’s Footsteps, Named Captain Of Yankees
The Yankees have a captain for the first time since the retirement of Derek Jeter in 2014. New York held a press conference to make Aaron Judge’s return and his nine-year, $360 million contract official. But the Yankees took it one step further. Owner Hal Steinbrenner announced at the...
It’ll Be Interesting To See How This Aaron Judge Comment Ages
Aaron Judge has some big goals for a guy who has never made it out of the American League Championship Series. New York reintroduced the AL MVP on Wednesday as the outfielder signed a nine-year, $360 million contract, and in doing so, was named the 16th captain in the history of the Yankees — the first since Derek Jeter.
Fun Fact: Carlos Correa’s Mets Contract Expires Before Bobby Bonilla’s
The story of the 2022 Major League Baseball offseason has been long contracts and massive sums of money being given to players. The Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Aaron Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. The New York Mets signed Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million contract. The Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $$177 million deal. And the Mets capped it off with a reported agreement of a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa on Wednesday.
