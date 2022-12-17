ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 216 video: Hear from each winner backstage

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBXcw_0jmN4g9Q00

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 216 takes place Saturday with 13 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 216 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

Sergey Morozov starts new UFC contract with win

Manel Kape explains mid-fight taunts vs. David Dvorak

Rinat Fakhretdinov sends warning to all welterweights

Said Nurmagomedov says Saidyokub Kakhramonov 'talked too much'

Rafa Garcia needed 15 stitches to close cut on head

Matthew Semelsberger happy after win over Jake Matthews

Michal Oleksiejczuk wants Chris Curtis after quick KO win

Cory McKenna regrets not finishing Cheyanne Vlismas

Drew Dober reflects on knockout of Bobby Green

Alex Caceres wants quick return after first-round KO win

Amir Albazi ready to keep climbing after 4-0 UFC start

Arman Tsarukyan calls for Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush

Jared Cannonier wants title shot or title eliminator next

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it's 'everything of the year'

Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier takes issue with USADA testing Jon Jones only sparingly compared to Jiri Prochazka

Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy