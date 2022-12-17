UFC Fight Night 216 video: Hear from each winner backstage

Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.
UFC title fights throughout 2022 were filled with dramatic moments and exciting finishes. Titles changed hands often over the past 12 months, creating a brand new landscape for the majority of the divisions heading into the new year. Take a look at the names and numbers of the new champions...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0