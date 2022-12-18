Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bozeman holds memorial for community members who passed away while homeless
Bozeman, Mont — In Bozeman, organizers held a memorial service Wednesday dedicated to remembering neighbors who passed away while homeless this past year. Community members gathered inside the Bozeman Public Library for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. There was a candlelight vigil, messages of hope and a moment of silence.
NBCMontana
Salvation Army asks Bozeman community for donations
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Donations for the Salvation Army in Bozeman are down by 55% this holiday season. Officials said it has been a tough year for Christmas and the Red Kettle campaign. The organization is preparing for their Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 and is asking the public to...
NBCMontana
Bozeman expands efforts to welcome diversity in community
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is continuing efforts to welcome diversity in the community. The city is planning training for all staff on equity, diversity and inclusion. The city reached out to several community groups and surveyed people to ask if they feel welcome. “Our goal still...
NBCMontana
Holiday Helper to provide hot meals to Gallatin Valley families
BOZEMAN, Mont. — If you can’t afford a good hot meal this Christmas season, Holiday Helper has got you covered. The organizer will prepare a homecooked meal for Gallatin Valley families in need and deliver the meal on Christmas eve. Holiday Helper provides these meals through a fundraiser...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police host 11th annual Shop with a Cop
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department hosted its 11th annual Shop with a Cop on Monday. The event is a unique way for the department to meet different kids each year, interact and give back to the community. In 2021, the agency was able to buy presents for...
NBCMontana
Hanukkah continues with activities in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The festivities of Hanukkah continue with more public events in Montana. In Bozeman, community members kicked off this 8-day Festival of Light with a parade displaying menorahs on the tops of the vehicles... Dr. Walter Fleming lit the lead candle on the community's menorah. On Tuesday...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire urges caution in frigid temps
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman Fire wants to get out to help keep the community stay safe in the frigid temperatures arriving this week. In Bozeman, temperatures are expected to drop to at least -30 degrees by Wednesday. With wind chills potentially reaching around -40 degrees. Bozeman Fire says these...
NBCMontana
HRDC shelters open for daytime service due to extreme cold
MISSOULA, Mont. — HRDC shelters in Bozeman and Livingston activated code blue status to help keep people safe during extreme weather conditions. The code blue designation means shelters will be open during daytime hours. It will remain in place through 9 a.m. this Saturday. Organizers say despite funding challenges,...
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
NBCMontana
HRDC issues code blue during extreme temperatures
Bozeman, Mont — The dangerous wind chills and near record lows could be harmful and even deadly for those without a home. Bozeman’s HRDC Warming Center staff are hard at working offering expanded services with a code blue in effect. “We called code blue yesterday, which means that...
NBCMontana
Crews rescue snowmobile rider trapped under snowmobile
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a call of an injured snowmobiler seven miles northwest of West Yellowstone on Monday. The West Yellowstone Police Department received a call from a snowmobiler on Horse Butte at 10:54 a.m. The caller said the passenger of a two-up snowmobile was stuck underneath a flipped over snowmobile with a potential broken leg.
NBCMontana
Areas of Lions Park in Ennis closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lions Park in Ennis is closed due to the flooding from the fishing pond and drainage ditch to the east, this includes three pedestrian bridges. The following was posted by the Ennis Police Department:. Lions Park Flooding Update 12/20/2022. Water is still entering Lions Park at...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow-covered roads, dangerous cold arrives
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Today and Thursday for travel impacts from a winter storm and dangerous cold. ROAD REPORT. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90. However, new snow amounts will stay light. LIVE RADAR. COLD: The coldest many have ever experienced will...
NBCMontana
Ennis access site closed due to flooding
ENNIS, Mont. — The Ennis Fishing Access Site has been closed temporarily due to flooding. Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to inundate the site, which creates unsafe conditions. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
NBCMontana
Bozeman girls basketball gets vocal on the court
BOZEMAN, Mont. — At Bozeman High’s girls basketball practice, it’s so loud you can barely think, but this is a good thing. “As you can hear right now in practice, we’ve gotten a lot louder and our practices are more competitive and our kids just know talking is part of it,” said head coach of Bozeman Girls Basketball Kati Mobley.
