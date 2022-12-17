Read full article on original website
WITN
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A little over a week from Christmas 50 employees of an eastern Carolina-based business have found out they are out of a job. flyExclusive of Kinston, a private jet company, let the workers go, according to a message sent to employees by company President Tommy Sowers. Employees...
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
WITN
ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday. The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare...
WITN
Dozens of jobs to come to Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Economic Development team plans to make an investment and create dozens of jobs. They’ve been working with Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern based company, who plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
North Carolina Utilities Commission approves three new solar facilities
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties. Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday. The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas. ...
WITN
Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
Rezoning request for area in Winterville shocks many during Monday’s Pitt Co. BOC meeting
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Road and Worthington Road in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request. “We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go-karts within a few 100 feet […]
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WITN
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding. The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. This is part of an effort to bring economic...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
WITN
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
WITN
As drought conditions continue to worsen across Eastern NC, some relief is on the way.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 12/20, the latest drought monitor continues to show all of Eastern NC under some form of abnormally dry (D0) to moderate drought (D1) conditions. A drought occurs when there is a prolonged period of little to no rainfall. Drought can be categorized under a measured departure from average in a given year, or by physical conditions. Droughts can even be worsened by other extreme weather events such as a heat wave.
WITN
Carteret County high school students receive the school system’s first paid internships
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Students in one county in the east will be receiving their first paid internship and they’re only in high school. Four students are part of Carteret County Public School’s Career Technical Education or CTE program’s first in-house paid internship. The internship allows each...
WITN
Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WITN
Wayne Hardee Law continues Adopt-A-Family program for Christmas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Hardee Law Firm is going above and beyond this holiday season to bring Christmas joy to as many families as possible. They received overwhelming results from their Thanksgiving “Adopt-A-Family” giving away gas, Thanksgiving turkeys, bookbags, supplies, and more. Out of 500 nominations, 125 families were selected to help. After they realized how many people were in need around the holidays, their entire staff wanted to continue to help the community. The team has spent extensive amounts of time reviewing the needs of each family selected to ensure their Christmas joy.
