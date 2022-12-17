GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 12/20, the latest drought monitor continues to show all of Eastern NC under some form of abnormally dry (D0) to moderate drought (D1) conditions. A drought occurs when there is a prolonged period of little to no rainfall. Drought can be categorized under a measured departure from average in a given year, or by physical conditions. Droughts can even be worsened by other extreme weather events such as a heat wave.

