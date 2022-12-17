Read full article on original website
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
WTVCFOX
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. After an event to curb youth violence at Urban Air was shut down Wednesday, Chattanooga police says "any rumors that there was gunfire or anything like that is false." CPD says the event reached capacity and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...
WTVCFOX
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
chattanoogapulse.com
Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga
A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
wutc.org
“Traditions On MLK” For Chattanooga’s 10th St. Mural Project
On 10th Street here in downtown Chattanooga, you’ll find community murals on two sides of the EPB substation fence. Last month, an open call began for local artists to submit their proposals for murals to add to the third side of the fence in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard area.
WTVCFOX
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WSMV
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WTVCFOX
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga-area coach charged: Police in Rossville expect more victims to come forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A coach who works in the Chattanooga area is facing charges under allegations that he inappropriately touched underage players, Rossville police report. And police say they expect reports to continue flooding in. "You have people that just they prey on kids, you know, and those I...
WTVCFOX
Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 350 guns have been found in passengers' carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee's major airports this year, marking an all-time high, federal officials said. The 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area...
WTVCFOX
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVCFOX
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
WTVCFOX
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
