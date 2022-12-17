A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO