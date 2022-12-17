ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga

A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 350 guns have been found in passengers' carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee's major airports this year, marking an all-time high, federal officials said. The 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN

