Manchester United To Pursue Signing Of Frenkie De Jong Again Next Summer

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

The Manchester United and Frenkie De Jong saga could well continue into the summer of 2023.

Frenkie De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the previous summer transfer window. The Dutch midfielder is majorly admired by Erik Ten Hag due to their previous relationship at Ajax.

Manchester United went as far as agreeing a fee for the player but the transfer was never completed. The player had an issue with his wages which was never resolved.

Despite public denial of his desire to leave the Camp Nou, the player reportedly gave Ten Hag his private assurances that he wanted the move. Ten Hag is understood to be keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the new report from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News; “Manchester United have not closed the door on a second move for Frenkie de Jong.”

“Erik ten Hag regards Frenkie de Jong as a world-class talent with the requisite character to slot into the United team and offer balance.”

“Frenkie De Jong privately gave Erik ten Hag assurances he was happy to join United, despite publicly stressing his preference was to stay at Barcelona.”

