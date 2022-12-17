ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New York Post

ESPN reporter offers mea culpa after awkward Giovani Bernard video

Reporters from ESPN and Fox Sports have apologized to Giovani Bernard. Earlier this week, ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine shared a video in which she and two other reporters were hounding Bernard to answer questions about a fumble on a missed punt attempt against the Bengals in which Bernard did not appear to know he would be receiving the ball. The miscue started a momentum swing in a game, with Cincinnati coming from behind in the second half to win. Greg Auman, who covers the NFC South for Fox Sports and has been a longtime Bucs beat reporter, could be heard...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This might be the right time for a break for the Lightning

DETROIT — The NHL’s decision to reschedule Friday’s game in Buffalo due to a severe winter storm forecast to impact the area extended the Lightning’s Christmas break. All players receive a league-mandated three days off, but with no game on its schedule until Wednesday, Tampa Bay won’t play for a week.
TAMPA, FL

