JT Daniels is leaving West Virginia without all that he hoped for when he transferred in April, but the Rice-bound quarterback can take something new with him. "This is the first season I've ever stayed healthy for 12 games," Daniels told EerSports in an interview Wednesday. "That was my No. 1 goal coming in. I think I'd missed 30-some games over three seasons for injury. This was the first one when I didn't."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO