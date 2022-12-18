Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
PWMania
Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show by WWE Over the Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The plan was for him to appear at the convention after the show as well as with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match against Matt Cardona.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity
Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE. Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at...
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Opens Up About Being Fired After Unplanned Spot at Live Event
WWE released Quetzalli Bulnes after she was involved in an incident at a house show in Mexico City on October 30. Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, encouraged wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Byron Saxton, another WWE announcer, was taken aback by the unexpected appearance and called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton pivoted and called an intermission.
PWMania
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Injured AEW Star Backstage at This Week’s Dynamite
Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television in months after being forced to withdraw from her scheduled Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out due to injury. Storm was crowned Interim AEW Women’s Champion at the show in a fatal four-way match and reigned until...
PWMania
Several AEW Stars Set to Miss Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite
For two editions of Dynamite, AEW will be missing some of its stars. On Wednesday, December 28, All Elite Wrestling will hold a special New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. A TNT Title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow was previously announced for the show.
PWMania
Matt Riddle Situation Addressed by Adult Actress Who Mentions Alleged Drug Use
As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle was allegedly pulled from WWE television due to a failed drug test, which is why an injury angle occurred during the December 5th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. Jordan Maxx, an adult actress, tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
PWMania
Road Dogg on Jeff Jarrett, Chris Jericho, and Billy Gunn’s Ability to Perform at Their Age
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James and Casio Kid discussed Road Dogg’s 1995 run in SMW and the USWA after his walkout from the WWF on the latest “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. Road Dogg had this to say...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/23/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are on commentary. * AR and Top Flight Fox won...
PWMania
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
PWMania
Ethan Page Talks About His Declining Interest In Marvel Universe Films
“All Ego” Ethan Page recently joined The Marvelists for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the AEW performer spoke about how he has lost interest in the current direction of the Marvel Universe in films, as well as how “Shang-Chi” was an exception to this line of thinking.
PWMania
Eddie Edwards Comments On Possibly Joining AEW (Video)
Could Eddie Edwards join the growing list of those who have become “#AllElite?”. “Who knows?” is what the man himself says. As noted, Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion,...
PWMania
Latest Update on Chelsea Green Heading to WWE
Triple H appears to be continuing to sign names released during Vince McMahon’s reign. In October, WrestleVotes reported that there is significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Green later tweeted about the rumors, but did not confirm or deny anything, “Me, loving every minute of the internet keeping me relevant.”
PWMania
WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Talks About Being Impressed With Danielson-Harwood Match
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake “The Snake” Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says “I Wish I Would Have Taken More” After Admitting to Using Steroids
Former WWE star Maven revealed the following about his wrestling career during an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?”
PWMania
Athena Discusses the Process of Signing With AEW Following Her WWE Departure
AEW star Athena discussed signing with the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast. She said, “When I left WWE, that was the one thing I wanted to do, I wanted to figure out a way to get to AEW. When I walked out of that building, I thought, ‘How in the blue hell do I get ahold of Tony Khan?’ Between my rep and everything, we had kind of been in talks in December to see if there was interest. During my 90-day situation where I couldn’t do anything, ‘Ah, just kind of threw away the dream job. Do I want to wrestle anymore?’”
Comments / 0