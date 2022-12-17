ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football lands ‘very strong’ 2023 recruiting class

EAST LANSING – While Michigan State was headed to an 11-2 record and top-10 finish in the national rankings last season, coach Mel Tucker and his staff identified needs. That led to the Spartans signing 23 players to a 2022 recruiting class that ranked 23rd in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State

Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
Michigan, North Carolina downplay moment that led to quadruple technical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dust-up in the first half of the men’s basketball game between Michigan and North Carolina on Wednesday night resulted in four technical fouls. Players on both sides, however, downplayed the incident. “Really it was just two teams trying to win,” said North Carolina Armando Bacot,...
Live updates for Michigan State football on early signing day

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker used last year’s resurgent 11-2 season to spark a strong recruiting cycle. The Spartans were unable to replicate their success on the field while finishing 5-7 this year but are looking to put together another solid class. College football’s recruiting early signing period is...
USF RB Jaren Mangham transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State’s latest transfer addition is a familiar one for the program. South Florida running back Jaren Mangham announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. Mangham played for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker at Colorado and is the older brother of Jaden Mangham, a true freshman safety with the Spartans.
Florida State DT transfer Jarrett Jackson commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed another addition from the portal. Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State defensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. The graduate transfer entered the portal earlier this month. Jackson is the second transfer to commit to Michigan State on Tuesday, following Massachusetts...
Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment

DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
Mel Tucker not planning on making changes to coaching staff

EAST LANSING – One year after finishing 11-2 with a New Year’s Six bowl win, Michigan State’s season ended before December. The Spartans posted a 5-7 record to close a disappointing season and missed a bowl game. Despite the setback, coach Mel Tucker said he’s not looking to shake up his coaching staff.
Michigan State uses big second half to pull away from Oakland

EAST LANSING – The man wearing a Christmas sweater on the Michigan State bench wasn’t very jolly during the first half. Tom Izzo, coaching while wearing a green elf sweater, watched his team get hurt, get into foul trouble and struggle to score against a two-win Oakland team.
The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan

In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
