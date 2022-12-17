Read full article on original website
MLive.com
After another close loss, optimism turns to frustration for Michigan basketball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just three weeks ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team lost to then-No. 3 Virginia by two points. The Wolverines’ postgame mood was optimistic. One player called it a “great step forward for us.” The head coach said the effort made him believe Michigan could beat any team in the country.
MLive.com
Michigan State football lands ‘very strong’ 2023 recruiting class
EAST LANSING – While Michigan State was headed to an 11-2 record and top-10 finish in the national rankings last season, coach Mel Tucker and his staff identified needs. That led to the Spartans signing 23 players to a 2022 recruiting class that ranked 23rd in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
MLive.com
UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State
Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
MLive.com
Michigan, North Carolina downplay moment that led to quadruple technical
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dust-up in the first half of the men’s basketball game between Michigan and North Carolina on Wednesday night resulted in four technical fouls. Players on both sides, however, downplayed the incident. “Really it was just two teams trying to win,” said North Carolina Armando Bacot,...
MLive.com
Live updates for Michigan State football on early signing day
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker used last year’s resurgent 11-2 season to spark a strong recruiting cycle. The Spartans were unable to replicate their success on the field while finishing 5-7 this year but are looking to put together another solid class. College football’s recruiting early signing period is...
MLive.com
USF RB Jaren Mangham transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State’s latest transfer addition is a familiar one for the program. South Florida running back Jaren Mangham announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. Mangham played for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker at Colorado and is the older brother of Jaden Mangham, a true freshman safety with the Spartans.
MLive.com
Florida State DT transfer Jarrett Jackson commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed another addition from the portal. Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State defensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. The graduate transfer entered the portal earlier this month. Jackson is the second transfer to commit to Michigan State on Tuesday, following Massachusetts...
MLive.com
Michigan women take down No. 6 North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Facing a top-10 team on a big stage, the Michigan women made a major statement in the Queen City. The Wolverines beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday night, 76-68, in the opening game of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Michigan improved to 11-1 thanks to red-hot shooting in...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
MLive.com
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment
DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football adds 18 players during 2023 early signing period
YPSILANTI – One day after concluding the program’s best season in more than 30 years, Eastern Michigan was back on the recruiting trail as it added 18 new players during the early signing period on Wednesday. The Eagles topped San Jose State on Tuesday to win the Famous...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker not planning on making changes to coaching staff
EAST LANSING – One year after finishing 11-2 with a New Year’s Six bowl win, Michigan State’s season ended before December. The Spartans posted a 5-7 record to close a disappointing season and missed a bowl game. Despite the setback, coach Mel Tucker said he’s not looking to shake up his coaching staff.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football caps historic season with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win
Everything came full circle for Eastern Michigan’s football team on Tuesday. The Eagles were 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton and hadn’t won a postseason game in 30 years, but that all changed when they took the field for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Despite falling behind...
MLive.com
Dexter’s Micah Davis ready to ‘put in the work’ as preferred walk-on for Michigan football
DEXTER – Micah Davis is betting on himself. Though he received scholarship offers from several FCS and Division II schools, the Dexter star safety wanted to prove he belongs at the Power Five level as he opted for a preferred walk-on position with the University of Michigan.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland (12/21/22): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s that time of year: Michigan State-Oakland day. The Spartans will play their annual in-state rivalry game against the Golden Grizzlies as they look to move to 21-0 in series history. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (7-4)...
MLive.com
Michigan State uses big second half to pull away from Oakland
EAST LANSING – The man wearing a Christmas sweater on the Michigan State bench wasn’t very jolly during the first half. Tom Izzo, coaching while wearing a green elf sweater, watched his team get hurt, get into foul trouble and struggle to score against a two-win Oakland team.
MLive.com
The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan
In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
MLive.com
Michigan football signing ‘dream come true’ for Huron All-American kicker Adam Samaha
ANN ARBOR – No matter the time of day or the weather conditions, Adam Samaha was always kicking. The Ann Arbor Huron All-American kicker practiced kicking every moment he could during his prep career, and it allowed him the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream on Wednesday.
