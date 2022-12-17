ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmcMN_0jmN3Bny00

The Vikings maintain a one-game lead over the red-hot 49ers.

San Francisco fans were probably licking their chops when they saw the Vikings trailing the Colts 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, but the largest comeback in NFL history kept Minnesota ahead of the 49ers in the race for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

The 49ers improved to 10-4 with a win Thursday night over Seattle. They're one game behind the 11-3 Vikings, who have clinched the NFC North and have the inside track to the No. 2 seed, though avoiding a tie with the 49ers is a must because Minnesota probably won't own that tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker, since they don't play head-to-head, goes to the team with the better conference record. The 49ers are 8-2 in the NFC and the Vikings are 6-3, so there's a good shot that a tie between the two would go to the 49ers and leave the Vikings with the No. 3 seed.

Final three for the Vikings...

  • Dec. 24: vs. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  • Jan. 1: at Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  • Jan. 8: at Chicago Bears (3-10)

Final three for the 49ers...

  • Dec. 24: vs. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  • Jan. 1: at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  • Jan. 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers definitely have a more favorable schedule. The Commanders are good and the Raiders could be tough in Vegas, but the Cardinals are without Kyler Murray and fading fast.

The Vikings have to play a faltering-but-solid Giants team and then play cold-weather games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, and anything goes in those games – especially if the temperature and wind chill become a factor as it normally does in January.

Related: Vikings clinch NFC North with biggest comeback in NFL history

Related: Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'

Comments / 5

《《SF49ERS》》
4d ago

I am still licking my chops. although vikings made a remarkable comeback and set an NFL record. it was still almost an upset to the colts😆

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marconews.com

Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles receive concerning news

The Philadelphia Eagles received grim news on the health status of its MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts. Multiple reports suggest that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt due to a shoulder injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles’ quarterback...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Worked Out Nine Players

Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad. Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Tampa Bay Times

This might be the right time for a break for the Lightning

DETROIT — The NHL’s decision to reschedule Friday’s game in Buffalo due to a severe winter storm forecast to impact the area extended the Lightning’s Christmas break. All players receive a league-mandated three days off, but with no game on its schedule until Wednesday, Tampa Bay won’t play for a week.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy