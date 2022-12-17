A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers

The Vikings maintain a one-game lead over the red-hot 49ers.

San Francisco fans were probably licking their chops when they saw the Vikings trailing the Colts 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, but the largest comeback in NFL history kept Minnesota ahead of the 49ers in the race for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

The 49ers improved to 10-4 with a win Thursday night over Seattle. They're one game behind the 11-3 Vikings, who have clinched the NFC North and have the inside track to the No. 2 seed, though avoiding a tie with the 49ers is a must because Minnesota probably won't own that tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker, since they don't play head-to-head, goes to the team with the better conference record. The 49ers are 8-2 in the NFC and the Vikings are 6-3, so there's a good shot that a tie between the two would go to the 49ers and leave the Vikings with the No. 3 seed.

Final three for the Vikings...

Dec. 24: vs. New York Giants (7-5-1)

Jan. 1: at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Jan. 8: at Chicago Bears (3-10)

Final three for the 49ers...

Dec. 24: vs. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Jan. 1: at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Jan. 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers definitely have a more favorable schedule. The Commanders are good and the Raiders could be tough in Vegas, but the Cardinals are without Kyler Murray and fading fast.

The Vikings have to play a faltering-but-solid Giants team and then play cold-weather games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, and anything goes in those games – especially if the temperature and wind chill become a factor as it normally does in January.

