ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Quick whistles took 2 defensive TDs from Chandon Sullivan

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvNte_0jmN397l00

Chandon Sullivan has a good argument to make that he should've had two touchdowns against the Colts.

The Vikings pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday never would've happened if the officials didn't blow a play dead and steal a defensive touchdown from Chandon Sullivan.

Down 23-0 in the second quarter, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman was fighting for extra yardage and fumbled, with the ball bouncing into the hands of Sullivan who sprinted down the sideline for what appeared to be a momentum-changing touchdown. But the refs blew the play dead on forward progress, immediately killing that touchdown.

"They ruled forward progress so there's nothing I could do about it in that moment," head coach Kevin O'Connell said on the Vikings Radio Network postgame show. "Just add that to another thing you can list to adversity today that our guys were able to overcome."

That was the first touchdown stolen from Sullivan.

With 3:23 left in the fourth quarter and the Vikings trailing 36-28, Colts running back Deon Jackson fumbled and Sullivan grabbing the loose ball and cruising into the end zone for a touchdown. But again, the officials had ruled the play dead, again stealing a touchdown from Sullivan.

The Vikings had to challenge the play just to get the football because the officials thought Jackson was down. The replay, however, shows that he was almost fully upright when he dropped the ball.

And then salt in the wound was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sullivan after the play. So instead of touchdown, the Vikings were backed up to their own 45-yard line.

"Sully's one of those guys that just keeps battling," O'Connell said. "You don't win a game like this and hold a team to 3 points in the second half without a guy like Sully battling it out."

Related: Vikings clinch NFC North with biggest comeback in NFL history

Related: Justin Jefferson to refs: 'Give me my TD'

"I'm absolutely exhausted right now. I'm not going to lie to you," said O'Connell. "Although I felt it and heard some of the rightly-due displeasure with our team in the first half, the moment that we could get some enthusiasm back in this building, no matter how far fetched it seemed we could come back, our fans were right there."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
CBS Boston

Edelman, Brady have near-identical reactions to Pats' shocking loss

BOSTON -- You might remember a video from a years back, one from NFL Films that showed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman functioning on the bench in an almost synchronized fashion.It was a peek into the cosmic connection the quarterback and receiver had between them.Now, even though they've been apart for three years, they're still clearly operating on the same wavelength.The former Patriots quarterback and the former Patriots receiver were both asked about New England's ignominious ending in Las Vegas on Sunday, a double-lateral turnover play that is sure to live on in infamy, in the realm of the Butt...
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo Of Tony Dungy Volunteering Is Going Viral

NFL legend Tony Dungy is going viral on Twitter for spreading holiday cheer. CBS Sports analyst Jay Feely posted the former NFL player and coach "quietly volunteering" for The Salvation Army. While there certainly was no fanfare, the former NFL coach and player has posted about The Salvation Army ...
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled

YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy