Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Christian Care in Rock Island will be open as a warming shelter through the impending winter storm. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Christian Care will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Center for Active Seniors helping people prepare for frigid days ahead
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Davenport Center for Active Seniors, or CASI, is committed to providing services that meet the needs of older adults, foster respect, dignity and quality of life. With cold winter months upon us, their number one goal is to keep the elderly warm and safe in the...
2022 TV6 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature 15 Quad Cities’ school choirs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC-TV6 continues its proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season. 15 schools from all over the viewing area are participating this year. So many of our favorite traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics are included. The performances are being spread...
Mother and son book-writing team donates to UI Children’s Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -Many people may remember either reading or being read a bedtime story while being tucked in by their parents at night. A mother and son team from Bettendorf wanted to give that experience to sick kids on Wednesday. Nyilah Sulaimana and Mason Gabel donated 200 books...
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
West Burlington visioning committee seeks residents’ input
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. The program is a survey that Iowa State University is conducting to learn residents’ opinions on how to improve West Burlington’s landscape through transportation enhancements. The goal of the project is to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of the community.
Assumption High School & Dixon Public Schools
First Alert Forecast - Snow overnight and into Thursday afternoon, then blustery/cold!. People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend.
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend. Rock Island High School & Moline High Chamber Singers. North Scott Junior & Senior High Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. North...
I-74 bridge to be stamp in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. The I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is one of four bridge stamps. The others...
BCSD ten year facility plan
After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
Snow emergencies declared in QCA ahead of winter storm
(KWQC) - Some communities across the Quad Cities area are issuing snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated winter storm Thursday through Saturday. TV6 will keep an updated list of cities that have declared snow emergencies throughout the week. If your city has declared a snow emergency, you can send information to news@kwqc.com.
Winter storm arrives on Thursday
After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
Genesis reinstates mask mandate for employees, volunteers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System reinstated the mask mandate Monday for all Genesis colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers. “Due to increased COVID-19 activity, a surge in influenza, ongoing RSV, and an increase in staff illnesses, we have re-instituted the mask mandate for staff to help keep our Genesis workforce and patients healthy,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System.
Genesis first in region to offer minimally invasive, robotic-assisted biopsies
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Medical Center is the first in the Quad-Cities region to offer Ion by Intuitive, a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies. This procedure allows doctors to get tissue samples easier for early detection and staging of lung cancer, Genesis said in a media release.
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
Take a ride with a UPS driver during the holiday season
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPS drivers worldwide are working extra this holiday season to make sure your gifts arrive on time for the holidays. With nearly double the usual workload, Eric Payne, an Eldridge, Iowa native, is doing his part in making Christmas miracles by delivering packages for UPS for nearly three decades.
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces. The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release. According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s...
