Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGOWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Related
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
NOLA.com
Tulane's signing class: Guerry Smith breaks down everything you need to know
Tulane signed 19 high school prospects and five college transfers. The Wave added 10 on offense, 13 on defense and one to be determined. Six of the defensive newcomers are in the secondary with a possible seventh. Four are linebackers and three are defensive ends. The class has five offensive linemen, two running backs, a quarterback, a tight end and a wide receiver.
NOLA.com
South Alabama ascending as a program ahead of New Orleans Bowl battle with Western Kentucky
It’s hard to be 10-2, just five points away from perfection, and yet still seemingly remaining under the radar in the college football landscape. But that's what South Alabama accomplished this season. But the Jaguars see Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl against Western Kentucky (8-5) as a prime opportunity to...
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NOLA.com
Holy Cross keeps unblemished season going with win over Bonnabel
The pursuit of a perfect season continues for the Holy Cross boys basketball team. Spurred by guard Devin Harris’ 21 points and double-digit scoring from three other players, the Tigers recorded their 11th consecutive victory with a 70-63 nondistrict win over the Bonnabel Bruins on Tuesday night at the Bonnabel gym.
NOLA.com
Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach
The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Transfers for West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. HARAHAN. Grove Park subdivision, lot 69, square 6: Ernest F. Meisner II to Jacquelyn...
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
NOLA.com
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
Two shot at Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards, the New Orleans Police Department said. Paramedics took the victims, a man and a woman, to a hospital. Police said they learned of the shooting at 1:49 p.m. The Police Department did not immediately release more details.
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
NOLA.com
Four dishes at Acropolis on Freret and the final days of Réveillon dinners
Dubbed "My Big Fat Greek Réveillon," Acropolis on Freret has a contemporary Réveillon dinner menu featuring authentic Mediterranean dishes. The four course meal features the restaurant's signature dishes like six-onion soup and gyro along with special holiday additions like lamb and pastitsio. Diners are able to choose from four options for each course.
NOLA.com
New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes, travel delays for Christmas
A cold airmass blowing in from the arctic could cause at least three hard freezes in a row in the New Orleans area this weekend, and potentially affect travel plans for Christmas. National Weather Service forecasters have predicted freezing cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the coldest seen thus far as fall...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras floats will be unveiled at Rex den in annual preview
Get an inside look at the den that houses the floats of the annual Rex Mardi Gras parade Jan. 21 when the Friends of the Cabildo hosts a viewing. The Rex den, 2531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, houses not only the krewe's signature floats that roll each year, like the Bouef Gras, His Majesty's Bandwagon and the Royal Barge, but also the floats that will carry out the year's theme.
NOLA.com
PosiGen Thanks You For Another Bright Year!
Gratitude. It’s the first word that comes to mind as we reflect on this past year. As PosiGen continues towards our purpose of solar for all, we know that we would not be here without the support of our community and the many partnerships we have formed along the way. We have partnered with so many great organizations, and they have helped us reach so many more deserving families. Together, we have made such a positive impact on the lives of those families, saved our customers millions of dollars, and helped to create a brighter tomorrow.
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot and went to a hospital, police said.
NOLA.com
Million-dollar properties offer luxuries in Lakeview, CBD, Metairie and Covington
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Comments / 0