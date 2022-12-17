ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NOLA.com

Tulane's signing class: Guerry Smith breaks down everything you need to know

Tulane signed 19 high school prospects and five college transfers. The Wave added 10 on offense, 13 on defense and one to be determined. Six of the defensive newcomers are in the secondary with a possible seventh. Four are linebackers and three are defensive ends. The class has five offensive linemen, two running backs, a quarterback, a tight end and a wide receiver.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Holy Cross keeps unblemished season going with win over Bonnabel

The pursuit of a perfect season continues for the Holy Cross boys basketball team. Spurred by guard Devin Harris’ 21 points and double-digit scoring from three other players, the Tigers recorded their 11th consecutive victory with a 70-63 nondistrict win over the Bonnabel Bruins on Tuesday night at the Bonnabel gym.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach

The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others

Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four dishes at Acropolis on Freret and the final days of Réveillon dinners

Dubbed "My Big Fat Greek Réveillon," Acropolis on Freret has a contemporary Réveillon dinner menu featuring authentic Mediterranean dishes. The four course meal features the restaurant's signature dishes like six-onion soup and gyro along with special holiday additions like lamb and pastitsio. Diners are able to choose from four options for each course.
NOLA.com

New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes, travel delays for Christmas

A cold airmass blowing in from the arctic could cause at least three hard freezes in a row in the New Orleans area this weekend, and potentially affect travel plans for Christmas. National Weather Service forecasters have predicted freezing cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the coldest seen thus far as fall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras floats will be unveiled at Rex den in annual preview

Get an inside look at the den that houses the floats of the annual Rex Mardi Gras parade Jan. 21 when the Friends of the Cabildo hosts a viewing. The Rex den, 2531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, houses not only the krewe's signature floats that roll each year, like the Bouef Gras, His Majesty's Bandwagon and the Royal Barge, but also the floats that will carry out the year's theme.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

PosiGen Thanks You For Another Bright Year!

Gratitude. It’s the first word that comes to mind as we reflect on this past year. As PosiGen continues towards our purpose of solar for all, we know that we would not be here without the support of our community and the many partnerships we have formed along the way. We have partnered with so many great organizations, and they have helped us reach so many more deserving families. Together, we have made such a positive impact on the lives of those families, saved our customers millions of dollars, and helped to create a brighter tomorrow.
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say

Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot and went to a hospital, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

