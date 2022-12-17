ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Detroit News

Michigan gets commitment from 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill

Michigan has added a coveted recruit to its 2023 freshman class to wrap up the first day of the early signing period. Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill, who a day earlier announced his finalists in a social media graphic that left out Michigan, committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday, announcing his decision at Kankakee (Ill.) High.
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Detroit News

Michigan adds two transfers from Indiana, bolstering portal pickups

Ann Arbor — Michigan opened the NCAA transfer portal door, stepped in and has made itself at home. The Wolverines continue to aggressively recruit the portal, and on Tuesday they added two former Indiana captains, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end A.J. Barner. Both announced their commitments on social media.
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Detroit News

Roseville 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden chooses Wisconsin

Roseville — Cornerback Amare Snowden, selected to The Detroit News' Dream Team, decided he was going to play his college ball at Wisconsin, signing on the dotted line during Early Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon at Roseville High School, where he developed into an elite four-star player. Snowden was...
Detroit News

Editorial: UM's Smith should have faced discipline

If the University of Michigan wins the national collegiate football championship, perhaps it should appear in the NCAA record books with a footnote. The Wolverines, 12-0 on the season and set to face Texas Christian University in the title semi-final on New Year’s Eve, won the last eight of its games with a player who should not have been on the field, at least not for all of them.
Detroit News

Michigan women hold firm in Associated Press Top 25 college hoops poll

Michigan is maintaining its place in the women's college basketball rankings. For the second straight week, the Wolverines checked in at No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 after running past Appalachian State and earning their 10th win in their lone game last week. Meanwhile, St. John’s earned its...
Detroit News

Detroit awards first 33 recreational marijuana retail licenses after court ruling

Detroit — Four years after Detroit voters overwhelmingly approved recreational marijuana sales, the city on Thursday awarded its first batch of licenses. Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison joined City Council Pro Tem James Tate; Anthony Zander, Director of Detroit's Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity; and the city's top attorney Conrad Mallet Jr. to announce the first 33 recipients of recreational adult-use marijuana retail licenses.
Detroit News

Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say

A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
