Detroit News
Dexter's Cole Cabana to enroll early at Michigan, begin practicing this week
Ann Arbor — Cole Cabana signed a national letter of intent to play football at Michigan on Wednesday, will attend his final day of class at Dexter High on Thursday, then head to Ann Arbor to participate in his first practice with the Wolverines. Goodbye high school, hello college.
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star athlete, commits to Michigan despite leaving program out of top 5
Jyaire Hill pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. Well, except for Michigan that is. Hill committed to the Wolverines Wednesday during the Early Signing Period. The surprise in all this? Michigan wasn’t listed as 1 of his top 5 programs when announced earlier this week. A native of...
Detroit News
Roundup: King QB Dante Moore makes UCLA official; Snowden set to play at Wisconsin
Detroit King High School rolled out the red carpet for the first day of the early signing period Wednesday afternoon with a handful of players from its Division 3 state championship making their decisions known in front of teammates, coaches, parents and dozens of members from the student body. King...
Detroit News
Michigan gets commitment from 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill
Michigan has added a coveted recruit to its 2023 freshman class to wrap up the first day of the early signing period. Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill, who a day earlier announced his finalists in a social media graphic that left out Michigan, committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday, announcing his decision at Kankakee (Ill.) High.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Detroit News
Michigan adds two transfers from Indiana, bolstering portal pickups
Ann Arbor — Michigan opened the NCAA transfer portal door, stepped in and has made itself at home. The Wolverines continue to aggressively recruit the portal, and on Tuesday they added two former Indiana captains, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end A.J. Barner. Both announced their commitments on social media.
Detroit News
Michigan LB Kalel Mullings 'a natural' in double-duty as RB in Blake Corum's absence
Ann Arbor — Michigan’s Kalel Mullings handles his short-yardage running back duties like a linebacker, which makes sense, because Mullings is a linebacker who happened to practice at running back in the spring before returning to linebacker in preseason camp and then to running back late in the season.
MSU recruiting class projected to be best in school history
Michigan State is projected to sign its best overall class in history.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Detroit News
Roseville 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden chooses Wisconsin
Roseville — Cornerback Amare Snowden, selected to The Detroit News' Dream Team, decided he was going to play his college ball at Wisconsin, signing on the dotted line during Early Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon at Roseville High School, where he developed into an elite four-star player. Snowden was...
Detroit News
Tucker: Michigan State plans to keep coaching staff intact for next season
East Lansing — Michigan State wrapped up the bulk of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, and the optimism was high for a team that will look to bounce back from a five-win fall that fell far short of expectations. Many of the frustrations throughout the 2022 season centered...
Detroit News
Editorial: UM's Smith should have faced discipline
If the University of Michigan wins the national collegiate football championship, perhaps it should appear in the NCAA record books with a footnote. The Wolverines, 12-0 on the season and set to face Texas Christian University in the title semi-final on New Year’s Eve, won the last eight of its games with a player who should not have been on the field, at least not for all of them.
BREAKING: Michigan State lands wide receiver commit on eve of Signing Day
Just hours away from the early signing period, Michigan State football has added to its 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday evening, three-star Houston (Texas) Klein Cain High School wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced his commitment to the Spartans, choosing MSU over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt. According to the 247Sports...
Detroit News
Trio of metro area stars rethink Signing Day plans after Luke Fickell's Cincy departure
High school football players' lives are turned upside down, knowing they had their futures all set up before a coach or coaches move on from one college to take another position at another college. Such was the case when Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore had to think things over...
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Detroit News
Michigan women hold firm in Associated Press Top 25 college hoops poll
Michigan is maintaining its place in the women's college basketball rankings. For the second straight week, the Wolverines checked in at No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 after running past Appalachian State and earning their 10th win in their lone game last week. Meanwhile, St. John’s earned its...
wemu.org
EMU football getting first bowl win since 1987 could be 'turning point'
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eastern Michigan football team will take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. The Eagles are attempting to win a bowl game for the first time since 1987. When Chris Creighton took over as head coach in 2014, the Eagles were...
Detroit News
Detroit awards first 33 recreational marijuana retail licenses after court ruling
Detroit — Four years after Detroit voters overwhelmingly approved recreational marijuana sales, the city on Thursday awarded its first batch of licenses. Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison joined City Council Pro Tem James Tate; Anthony Zander, Director of Detroit's Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity; and the city's top attorney Conrad Mallet Jr. to announce the first 33 recipients of recreational adult-use marijuana retail licenses.
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
