Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Wind damage, outages expected Friday morning
A powerful storm will bring major impacts to the area from Thursday evening through Friday and into Friday night. Storm impacts are listed below in chronological order. Wet Snow: Thursday late afternoon and evening in the mountains. Several inches of accumulation. Wet consistency. Slippery travel. Heavy Rain: All snow switches...
mynbc5.com
More than 200 Green Mountain Power customers still without power following Nor'easter
More than 200 Green Mountain Power customers are still without power following last week's Nor'easter, even after crews spent days working to restore service across the state. Last Friday's Nor'easter knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers in Vermont and thousands in Northern New York and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Northstar provides update on Vermont Yankee nuclear plant decommissioning process
Ten years ago, the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in southern Vermont was in the news — a lot. The aging General Electric plant had leaked radioactive isotopes into the soil, touching off a political furor. Repair costs were rising and soon, those expenses prompted the plant’s owners to shut it down.
chronicle-express.com
‘NY moves to turn off the power at the start of winter’
It’s fitting this week that New York’s ongoing leap into the energy unknown arrives on winter’s doorstep. On December 19, the state’s “Climate Action Council” plans to release final recommendations to implement far-reaching renewable energy mandates for all New Yorkers.
HOLIDAY STORM: NYC area braces for blast of heavy rain, 60 mph gusts, extreme cold
A massive winter storm that the National Weather Service calls a “once in a generation type event” will hammer the New York City area with pounding rain and 60 mph wind gusts before an arctic blast causes temps to plunge.
Power Outages, Flooding Possible For Eastern Massachusetts Later This Week
A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22. Here's a summary of hazards/timing for the upcoming storm. Keep in mind bitterly cold air will follow behind the storm Friday night/Saturday…
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
"The worst is coming Friday," Hochul said. "Do your shopping today and tomorrow. Do your traveling [Thursday]."
Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State
If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Editor’s note: See our updated story on syracuse.com: ‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
mynbc5.com
AAA offers holiday travel advice for northern New Yorkers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — AAA Northway, which serves parts of upstate New York, is asking people in the Empire State to plan ahead and be willing to change their travel plans, if necessary, this holiday weekend. With icy conditions in the northeast and more severe storms in the mid-west expected...
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
