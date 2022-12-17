ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

Wind damage, outages expected Friday morning

A powerful storm will bring major impacts to the area from Thursday evening through Friday and into Friday night. Storm impacts are listed below in chronological order. Wet Snow: Thursday late afternoon and evening in the mountains. Several inches of accumulation. Wet consistency. Slippery travel. Heavy Rain: All snow switches...
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
chronicle-express.com

‘NY moves to turn off the power at the start of winter’

It’s fitting this week that New York’s ongoing leap into the energy unknown arrives on winter’s doorstep. On December 19, the state’s “Climate Action Council” plans to release final recommendations to implement far-reaching renewable energy mandates for all New Yorkers.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State

If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
mynbc5.com

AAA offers holiday travel advice for northern New Yorkers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — AAA Northway, which serves parts of upstate New York, is asking people in the Empire State to plan ahead and be willing to change their travel plans, if necessary, this holiday weekend. With icy conditions in the northeast and more severe storms in the mid-west expected...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE

