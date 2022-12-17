Single-Vehicle Crash Near Anita

(Anita) An Adair man escaped injury in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Anita.

Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday on 770th Street north of Glendale Road.

Quist stated Devin James was driving southbound on 770th Street when he lost control on a gravel road. The car entered the west ditch, rolled onto a fence, and ended up in a farm field. James was cited for having no insurance (accident related). Other charges are pending.