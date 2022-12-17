ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Anita

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Anita) An Adair man escaped injury in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Anita.

Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday on 770th Street north of Glendale Road.

Quist stated Devin James was driving southbound on 770th Street when he lost control on a gravel road. The car entered the west ditch, rolled onto a fence, and ended up in a farm field. James was cited for having no insurance (accident related). Other charges are pending.

Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Stuart Man Airlifted With Serious Injuries Following Tuesday Night Crash

A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
STUART, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested numerous individuals on different charges throughout the last week. On December 18th around 12:42 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for Failure to Maintain Lane at Quincy street and 10th street in Corning. After investigation, deputies arrested Lincoln Alan Calvin, of Lexon, IA for OWI 1st offense with a BAC of .218. Calvin was also cited for Open Container.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll

An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve increase in Township Trustee and Clerk Compensation

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved an increase in compensation for Township Trustees and Clerks. Dixie Wilson, Assistant Finance & Tax Officer, presented the request to raise the compensation from $20 per meeting to $40. Township Trustees are responsible for providing or contracting for fire...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
