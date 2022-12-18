ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westworth Village, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
keranews.org

An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season

KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas will be closed for some time Thursday after a fatal crash. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
HALTOM CITY, TX

