Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Armed Forces Bowl on 12/22Adrian HolmanFort Worth, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Related
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
Families displaced by Tarrant County home explosion prepare for emotional holiday season
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — More than two weeks ago, a home explosion in Westworth Village leveled one house and left five others uninhabitable. "Right now, we just... we're trying to piece everything back together," Marilyn Hilo told WFAA Sunday in tears. She and her brother, Cornelius Aevila, both lived...
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17. They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. The biggest need and biggest efforts, as you might imagine, are in Fort Worth and Dallas.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
keranews.org
An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season
KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas will be closed for some time Thursday after a fatal crash. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.
Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
Comments / 1