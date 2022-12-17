ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Urgent warning over ‘toxic’ baby spinach in Australia that causes hallucinations

Authorities in Australia have issued an urgent health warning against baby spinach products bought from Costco after several cases of “possible food-related toxic reactions”.Nine people from four unrelated households across Sydney have been reported to require medical treatment after developing poisoning from eating Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, said New South Wales (NWS) Health in a statement on Thursday.The health agency said the product should not be eaten as it is “not safe to consume and people who have it should throw it out”.“Initial investigations suggest the presence of an accidental contaminant in the food product,” it said.“NSW Health is...
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa officials warns of rabies in high risk areas

The South Africa Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development issued an alert this week for residents and holiday travellers of rabies in high-risk areas in the country. Rabies is particularly common in the KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces, as well as the border between Free State...
fergusnow.com

Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel

(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart is Recalling Products in 25+ States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Miami Herald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Pennsylvania: Babies born with congenital syphilis hits highest level in 32 years

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the following Monday on the congenital syphilis increase reported in the state:. Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson is strongly encouraging pregnant people to seek prenatal care and get tested for syphilis during pregnancy to reverse the recent trend of babies being born with the disease.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Dog Ear Cleaner Solution (December 2022 Reviews)

Ear infections and other ear health issues are pretty common among dogs and can even become a recurring problem, which is why dog ear cleaning solutions are so helpful. Keeping your dog’s ears clean can help prevent infections. And, since infections can spread, leading to other health issues, clean ears are important to your dog’s overall health as well.1.

