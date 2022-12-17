A Question and Answer Session with A.J. Brown

SI's Claudette Montana spoke to the Eagles' WR about a variety of topics, plus ticket information for Eagles-Cowboys, and some stats from the team's 12-1 season so far

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are Eagles teammates. Best friends, too.

So, it only made sense that Brown revealed that, if he had an MVP vote, it would go to Hurts.

That was only one revelation Brown made during a nearly one-on-one question-and-answer segment with SI’s Claudette Montana.

Brown was asked which receiver he wouldn’t mind joining him in Philly – Justin Jefferson or Tyreek Hill. His answer is interesting.

The Eagles WR, who needs 55 yards receiving (1,075) and more TD (11) to tie his career-highs set in 2020 with the Titans, talked about his time with the Titans and gave his thoughts on the Eagles’ rivalry with the Cowboys.

Watch the attached video to hear more from Brown.

Ah, the Cowboys.

Once the Eagles get past the Bears in Chicago on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX), it will be time to talk Cowboys.

The Christmas Eve game in Dallas figures to be a hot ticket.

The Eagles entered Week 15 at 12-1; the Cowboys, who will play in Jacksonville vs. Doug Pederson's Jaguars, at 10-3.

The Eagles beat Dallas earlier in the season, 27-16, in a game that was close in the third quarter, as the Cowboys tried to overcome a big halftime deficit.

Right now, the Eagles are having a historic run.

To see the Eagles vs. the Bears on Sunday, the average ticket price is $289.52.

That number will certainly go up next week.

Eagles-Cowboys could is already being billed as one of the biggest of the NFL season.

The two rivals are always big winners in terms of viewership.

This year, the Eagles and Hurts and Hurts are doing things that haven’t been done in franchise history.

Some stats:

The Eagles lead the NFL in scoring with 29.7 points per game.

For the second straight year, the Eagles have rushed for 25-plus touchdowns. This year, they have a franchise record of 27.

Brown, Hurts, and Miles Sanders have at least 10 touchdowns on the ground. That’s the first time in team history that’s happened.

The Eagles have scored 50 touchdowns, which is four away from tying the franchise record of 54 set in 2014.

Hurts is one TD short of breaking the team record for most rushing scores by a QB he set last year with 10.

