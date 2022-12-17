ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga

A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
utc.edu

UTC, Hamilton County Schools collaborate to create University High

A college pipeline for high school students who might not have considered a four-year university education is the goal of a new partnership between Hamilton County Schools and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Debuting in fall 2023, University High is a Hamilton County Schools initiative headquartered on the UTC...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd

The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
DECHERD, TN
tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Suspect who escaped in squad car has now been arrested

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County officers say they have captured a suspect who stole one of their squad cars in his escape. Eleven days ago, 32 year old Tommy E. Morgan was in the back of a deputy’s car under arrest. But the Sheriff’s Office says he...
DADE COUNTY, GA

