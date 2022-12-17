Read full article on original website
WTVC
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. After an event to curb youth violence at Urban Air was shut down Wednesday, Chattanooga police says "any rumors that there was gunfire or anything like that is false." CPD says the event reached capacity and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...
WTVC
Hamilton County parents struggling to find child care with lack of affordable options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As inflation keeps rising so does the cost of childcare. The Tennesseans for Quality Early Education is calling it a major child care crisis in our state, with some parents forced to stay home from work to watch their children. Tennessee Quality for Education held a...
WTVC
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
chattanoogapulse.com
Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga
A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
wutc.org
“Traditions On MLK” For Chattanooga’s 10th St. Mural Project
On 10th Street here in downtown Chattanooga, you’ll find community murals on two sides of the EPB substation fence. Last month, an open call began for local artists to submit their proposals for murals to add to the third side of the fence in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard area.
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WSMV
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
utc.edu
UTC, Hamilton County Schools collaborate to create University High
A college pipeline for high school students who might not have considered a four-year university education is the goal of a new partnership between Hamilton County Schools and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Debuting in fall 2023, University High is a Hamilton County Schools initiative headquartered on the UTC...
WTVC
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
WTVC
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
fox17.com
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
tripsavvy.com
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
WDEF
Suspect who escaped in squad car has now been arrested
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County officers say they have captured a suspect who stole one of their squad cars in his escape. Eleven days ago, 32 year old Tommy E. Morgan was in the back of a deputy’s car under arrest. But the Sheriff’s Office says he...
