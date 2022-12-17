ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who owns the California home where ‘Harry & Meghan’ was filmed?

It’s not Buckingham Palace — heck, it’s not even on British royal grounds — but the California home that served as the stage for Netflix’s newly released “Harry & Meghan” docuseries still looks quite nice. However, as reports this week made clear, the couple don’t reside in the on-screen home, which stands in star-studded Montecito — and which now asks $33.5 million for sale. So, who owns it? The property snoops at Dirt have identified the owner as a businessman named Mark Schulhof, who shelled out $14.6 million for the spread in 2013. Some five years earlier, the outlet adds, Quadriga Art —...
I destroyed my boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his family for the first time

This houseguest’s attempt at a good first impression went down the toilet. A woman from Vancouver, Canada, has prompted face-palm reactions among followers online after sharing the time she broke her boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his parents for the first time. The video of her “embarrassing” bathroom fiasco, which she filmed from the loo right after the crap-ocalypse, currently boasts over 2.9 million views on TikTok. “I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little,” the culprit Kennedy Calwell, 26, told Jam Press of the mishap, which occurred while...

