This houseguest’s attempt at a good first impression went down the toilet. A woman from Vancouver, Canada, has prompted face-palm reactions among followers online after sharing the time she broke her boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his parents for the first time. The video of her “embarrassing” bathroom fiasco, which she filmed from the loo right after the crap-ocalypse, currently boasts over 2.9 million views on TikTok. “I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little,” the culprit Kennedy Calwell, 26, told Jam Press of the mishap, which occurred while...

24 MINUTES AGO