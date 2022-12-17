ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson likely done for season with injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after the Jaguars celebrated their 17-point come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys, the team learned that they will likely have to play the rest of the season without starting left tackle Cam Robinson due to an injury to the meniscus in his knee. “It’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Oakleaf, Paxon move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. There will be a one-week break for Christmas and will resume Jan. 4. Records are through Dec. 20. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence focused on Jets defense, not rival QB Zach Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will play in primetime on Thursday night, headlined by the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2021 draft. It’s Trevor Lawrence against Zach Wilson in a must-win game for both the Jaguars and the Jets. Why hasn’t that matchup gotten more billing heading into the 8:15 p.m. showdown?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube beginning next season

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy