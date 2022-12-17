JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will play in primetime on Thursday night, headlined by the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2021 draft. It’s Trevor Lawrence against Zach Wilson in a must-win game for both the Jaguars and the Jets. Why hasn’t that matchup gotten more billing heading into the 8:15 p.m. showdown?

