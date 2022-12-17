Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1300 block of North Olney Street shortly around 3:20 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second floor and attic.
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also hit the victim.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel
Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
IMPD finds man missing from Indy’s east side
UPDATE: IMPD confirms the gentleman was found safe. INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side. Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road. Police say Standeford is […]
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
Police find 3 missing Indianapolis juveniles after chase on I-65 ends with roll-over crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending after a woman and three Indianapolis juveniles were injured following a chase with Indiana State Police on I-65. It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver — who police later said was an adult — kept going north on I-65.
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week before Christmas
LEBANON, Ind. — One Lebanon family will not be able to spend Christmas in their home after a Monday morning house fire. Fire crews responded after 10 a.m. to a mobile home fire on S. Lebanon Street with one person inside. The one person inside, Lebanon authorities said, made it out safely. The homeowner’s family, […]
Pike Township homeowners association facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court. "Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association. Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months. "The cast iron...
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
Greenwood police on mall shooting investigation
More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. Top Scams of 2022. CBS4 This Morning takes...
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
Indiana Firefighters Rescue Cat Stuck in a Tree
Cats are tree climbers. Every cat I've had loves to climb up and perch on a tree limb and look around at the yard. They always climb back down, though. The only time that one of our cats has stayed up in a tree for any length of time is when they climbed the tree to get away from something that was chasing them. Then it was like they were scared to come back down.
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
