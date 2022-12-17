Shop with a Cop gives children a memorable Christmas

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Dozens of children made memories and received lots of toys, clothes and other goodies during this year’s “Shop with a Cop”.

The annual program, which is put on by the Central City Police Department, provided Christmas gifts for families in the area. Officers say the efforts of the program paid off.

“2022 Shop with a Cop was a huge success!!!!” CCPD says on Facebook. “Thank you Central City Elementary School and Central City Wal-Mart for helping make Christmas great for 86 children this year.”

The police department gives special thanks to CCES FRC Coordinator Vicki Taylor and Principal Scott Blake for playing a vital role in the event. Officers also give credit to the police wives who came out to make sure everything ran smoothly.

(Courtesy: Central City Police Department)

