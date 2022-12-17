1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon.

The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

PennDOT reported the bridge reopened to traffic around 11:00 p.m.

