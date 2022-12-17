ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

One killed, three injured in Cahokia Heights car accident

By Carolyn P Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VylGd_0jmMvQcn00

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a single-car accident in Cahokia Heights, the police chief said Saturday.

The identities of the victims were not released. Two children, an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old, were among the victims.

Chief Steve Brown said the accident happened between the 2200 and 2400 block of Camp Jackson Road at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first responding officer located a witness holding a baby boy who was not conscious and not breathing, Brown said. The officer performed CPR and revived the infant.

A Cahokia Heights police officer drove the child to St. Louis Children’s Hospital because EMS personnel were far away, according to Brown.

A second Cahokia Heights officer located a 21-year old man who had been ejected from the 2015 black Ford Fusion. He told police his 19-year-old girlfriend had been driving the car, and he and his two sons were passengers in the car.

The man told officers his girlfriend was spooked by some gunshots she heard while driving and lost control of the vehicle, Brown said.

Witnesses, located by police at the scene, said the car flipped over four times before landing upside down in a ravine with weeds and water in it, Brown said.

The woman, who was not responsive, and a second child who was crying, were located adjacent to the vehicle, Brown said.

A Sauget police officer rushed the second child to St. Louis Children’s Hospital because there were no emergency vehicles nearby, according to Brown.

An EMS ambulance from Dupo took one adult victim to St. Louis University Hospital. A Medstar ambulance took the second adult to St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri.

While on scene, officers learned the female victim died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

There was no immediate medical condition on the surviving victims.

According to a Cahokia Heights police report , the family was living in Cahokia Heights.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
advantagenews.com

Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident

Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
BETHALTO, IL
5 On Your Side

2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2now.com

Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early …. Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Christmas cookie time with STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan. Time to relax, unwind, and be glad. Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry offers unique...
FERGUSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Adult dies in early morning High Ridge fire

A High Ridge resident died in a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive early this morning (Dec. 19), High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. He said he would not provide the victim’s gender or age until the Medical Examiner identifies the person. Jefferson...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
wgel.com

Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp

Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
GREENVILLE, IL
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
5K+
Followers
183
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy