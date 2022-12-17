One killed, three injured in Cahokia Heights car accident

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a single-car accident in Cahokia Heights, the police chief said Saturday.

The identities of the victims were not released. Two children, an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old, were among the victims.

Chief Steve Brown said the accident happened between the 2200 and 2400 block of Camp Jackson Road at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first responding officer located a witness holding a baby boy who was not conscious and not breathing, Brown said. The officer performed CPR and revived the infant.

A Cahokia Heights police officer drove the child to St. Louis Children’s Hospital because EMS personnel were far away, according to Brown.

A second Cahokia Heights officer located a 21-year old man who had been ejected from the 2015 black Ford Fusion. He told police his 19-year-old girlfriend had been driving the car, and he and his two sons were passengers in the car.

The man told officers his girlfriend was spooked by some gunshots she heard while driving and lost control of the vehicle, Brown said.

Witnesses, located by police at the scene, said the car flipped over four times before landing upside down in a ravine with weeds and water in it, Brown said.

The woman, who was not responsive, and a second child who was crying, were located adjacent to the vehicle, Brown said.

A Sauget police officer rushed the second child to St. Louis Children’s Hospital because there were no emergency vehicles nearby, according to Brown.

An EMS ambulance from Dupo took one adult victim to St. Louis University Hospital. A Medstar ambulance took the second adult to St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri.

While on scene, officers learned the female victim died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

There was no immediate medical condition on the surviving victims.

According to a Cahokia Heights police report , the family was living in Cahokia Heights.