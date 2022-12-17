Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies tabbed No. 4 in preseason rankings by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first preseason rankings of the 2023 season are out with the Texas A&M Aggies tabbed as the No. 4 team in the nation entering the year, according to a release from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Tuesday morning. The high praise is of little surprise considering the...
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
KBTX.com
Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
KBTX.com
Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wofford Terriers (8-5) outscored the Aggies 11-5 over the final 3:44 of the game to pick up their 5th win over a Power 5 team in the last five years following a 67-62 win at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke led all...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. Last Time Out. The Aggies (5-4) are fresh...
KBTX.com
Blair Announced as Nominee for Naismith Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Gary Blair was announced as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Blair holds the 12th-most wins in Division history, having won 852 games throughout his 37 years as a collegiate head coach....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS) Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School. 247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania.
KBTX.com
White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
KBTX.com
Aggies drop 67-62 decision to Wofford Terriers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
KBTX.com
Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Hard Fought Battle Against Purdue, 59-53
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out by a late Purdue surge in Wednesday afternoon’s 59-53 loss to the Boilermakers inside Reed Arena. Despite only seven available players for the second-consecutive game, the Aggies (5-5) took Purdue (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
KBTX.com
Hearne girls’ basketball soars past Mumford 34-23
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team beat Mumford 34-23 in a non-district matchup Monday night at Eagle Gym. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead thanks to 9 first-half points from Aniyah Jackson. Hearne moves to 14-6 overall this season. The Lady Eagles...
KBTX.com
12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
KBTX.com
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate. This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
Comments / 0