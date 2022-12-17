ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.

ELGIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO