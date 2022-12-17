ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

By Alex Sims
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63.

Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3.

Syracuse returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 20th, against Pitt at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 p.m. and the contest will air live on ESPNU.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

