Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA - Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeRozan,...
Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2
CHICAGO - Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville's career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment. Josi had a goal and an assist, and the Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Thomas Novak,...
QB rushing mark in sight for Bears' Fields with 3 games left
CHICAGO - Justin Fields insisted he doesn’t plan to make 1,000-yard rushing seasons a regular occurrence. The single-season record for a quarterback is in sight, and he’ll gladly take it if he can get it. A day later, coach Matt Eberflus expressed a similar thought. He’d be thrilled...
Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears' facility
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package. Team spokesman Brandon Faber said police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team’s suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field.
Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal
CHICAGO - Growing up in Georgia, Dansby Swanson used to go over to his grandfather’s house right after school. He would barge in and ask Herb Swanson to hit him some grounders. Whenever Dansby came over, Herb was watching a Chicago Cubs game on WGN. Dansby then would tease...
Illinois, Indiana receive federal funding to enhance internet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The state of Illinois was selected to receive $253 million to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to its residents. The money will be doled out over several years and focused on rural areas that lack internet access as well as communities on the south and west sides of Chicago.
1 person killed in building fire on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Fire Department responded to a building fire in Austin around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say one person was killed in the fire.
Chicago winterstorm outlook and Tuesday morning forecast
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook and previews this week's incoming snowstorm.
Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
Chicago snowstorm: Timeline, snow projections, and Christmas travel impacts amid blizzard-like conditions
Chicago - We have been spared so far this winter of any truly bitter cold or big snows. All that could change by the end of this week. A polar plunge is coming that could send wind chills dipping down to 20 degrees below zero or even colder by Saturday morning. Prior to the polar plunge a blizzard could dump several inches of snow in the Chicago area.
Body pulled from Chicago's Diversey Harbor identified as Peter Salvino
CHICAGO - On Tuesday night, emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished over the weekend. Officials with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were on scene, along with CFD’s Scuba...
Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures
CHICAGO - Here we go! There's not much happening through the morning rush. There are some flurries far north, but nothing of importance. Temperatures are around freezing, some even a bit above. That will soon change. The arctic front slams through roughly midday accompanied by a steep crash in temperatures...
More migrants arrive in Chicago ahead of the holidays
CHICAGO - City officials said that another round of migrants arrived in Chicago Tuesday. Twenty-six people arrived by bus, bringing the total number of migrants reaching Chicago from the border to 3,854. Those migrants were brought to a shelter and offered basic needs services. They're also being connected with caseworkers...
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
Pritzker unveils state's Menorah before the start of Hanukkah
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Jewish Caucus at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago to unveil the state's Menorah.
Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is one of 16 people being honored with the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes acts of heroism. Last June, 20-year-old Anthony Perry was waiting for a train when he saw a man who was being electrocuted after being pushed onto the tracks during a fight. Perry...
Hundreds of flights canceled, crowds pack Chicago airports as travelers hope to beat upcoming storm
FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports from O'Hare International Airport as holiday travelers pile in to get ahead of the snowstorm heading for Chicago and most of the Midwest. Hundreds of flights leaving from O'Hare and Midway have already been canceled in anticipation.
Holiday travelers in Chicago scramble to beat impending snowstorm
CHICAGO - O'Hare International Airport was certainly busy Monday as AAA says 7.2 million Americans are expected to travel by air this holiday season. However, all eyes are currently on a snowstorm expected to hit Chicago later this week. DePaul University professor Joe Schwieterman says the snowstorm will strike right...
CTA, Metra officials break down how upcoming winter storm will affect commutes
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority and Metra are preparing for the upcoming storm headed for Chicago by the end of this week. The CTA released a statement Wednesday saying it plans to provide as much service as possible for Thursday and Friday, as crews work overnight and throughout the day to keep trains and buses running.
