Evanston, IL

Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA - Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeRozan,...
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago snowstorm: Timeline, snow projections, and Christmas travel impacts amid blizzard-like conditions

Chicago - We have been spared so far this winter of any truly bitter cold or big snows. All that could change by the end of this week. A polar plunge is coming that could send wind chills dipping down to 20 degrees below zero or even colder by Saturday morning. Prior to the polar plunge a blizzard could dump several inches of snow in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
More migrants arrive in Chicago ahead of the holidays

CHICAGO - City officials said that another round of migrants arrived in Chicago Tuesday. Twenty-six people arrived by bus, bringing the total number of migrants reaching Chicago from the border to 3,854. Those migrants were brought to a shelter and offered basic needs services. They're also being connected with caseworkers...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
