Buses dropped off dozens of unhoused residents on Wednesday at the Denver Coliseum. As the arctic cold weather arrived, the Denver Department of Housing Stability's Outreach Team, also known as HOST, rounded up as many people as possible from around the city, trying to persuade them to go to an emergency shelter, as the life-threatening conditions set in."They said it's going to be cold so I should get off the streets," said Samuel Darnell Yates, who is homeless and was part of one of the first busloads to arrive at the coliseum. "When it's a really extreme emergency, they [the city]...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO