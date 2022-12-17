Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
196-Unit Apartment Project Breaks Ground Near Sloan’s Lake
Cleveland-based real estate developer The Max Collaborative and Denver-based real estate developer and investment firm NAVA Real Estate Development (NAVA) recently broke ground on Wilder, a ground-up 196-unit apartment building at 1521 Hooker Street, located just one mile west of downtown Denver at the edge of the Sloan’s Lake and West Colfax neighborhoods. Saunders Construction is serving as the general contractor.
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
Denver, Aurora work to shelter unhoused people in Arctic weather
Buses dropped off dozens of unhoused residents on Wednesday at the Denver Coliseum. As the arctic cold weather arrived, the Denver Department of Housing Stability's Outreach Team, also known as HOST, rounded up as many people as possible from around the city, trying to persuade them to go to an emergency shelter, as the life-threatening conditions set in."They said it's going to be cold so I should get off the streets," said Samuel Darnell Yates, who is homeless and was part of one of the first busloads to arrive at the coliseum. "When it's a really extreme emergency, they [the city]...
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
ftluptonpress.com
Free transportation for the 60-plus Weld residents
Weld County seniors will have an easier time getting to the grocer, doctor visits and other errands next year as a new transit program debuts,. The Board of County Commissioners approved the new public service program that provides free transportation for underserved 60-plus rural Weld County residents. The service is available to seniors living outside Greeley, Longmont, Brighton, and Firestone. The services provided are through the Community Development Block Grant program.
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
Denver scrambling for plan for homeless and migrant populations
With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...
denverite.com
Climate advocates want Denver to ban natural gas in new buildings, but it won’t happen just yet
Denver won’t become the latest community to ban natural gas in new residential buildings just yet. Councilman Jolon Clark proposed the ban to the city’s upcoming building code, but City Council held off on adding the amendment, citing a need for more information before moving forward. On Tuesday,...
Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply
Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities. The survey counted 6,884 homeless people — the overwhelming majority of...
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
94kix.com
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
denverite.com
Leslie Twarogowski switches from At-Large to District 8 in City Council race
The City Council At-Large race has lost a candidate, but District 8 race has gained one. Leslie Twarogowski announced Monday that she is switching from running for an At-Large council seat to the northeast district to better focus on the neighborhoods she calls home. “As I go around town and...
Denver7 Gives gifts food, hotel stay extension to families displaced by fire
Thanks to your generosity, Denver7 Gives was able to help two families displaced by an apartment complex fire in south Denver.
Arctic blast, surge of migrants strain resources in Denver to shelter people
Ahead of an arctic blast, Denver authorities stressed its work encouraging homeless individuals to seek shelter, as the city continues to provide resources for Denver's new migrants.
Denver nears 'breaking point' trying to deal with influx of immigrants
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said his city is nearing a breaking point after spending roughly $2 million in response to the influx of immigrants who have traveled from South and Central America since the beginning of the month. Officials yesterday submitted an application to the state to be reimbursed...
Summit Daily News
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
denverite.com
Denver’s staffing shortage means most city workers are getting a $600 bonus this year
If you work for the city, you could be getting a $600 bonus at the end of the month. On Monday, City Council approved the one-time bonuses for eligible staff. According to the bill, the bonuses are “in appreciation for their dedication and service in 2022, when staffing shortages continued to impact departments and agencies across the city, often at the expense of the city workforce.”
