ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' stunner was full of connections to past historic NFL comebacks, starting with poor Matt Ryan

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

It seemed like Matt Ryan would never escape the 28-3 jokes.

Until Saturday.

Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts in what was the largest comeback win in NFL history — which was one of just many comeback connections in the game.

The veteran quarterback now has two brutal and historic blown leads to his name, following his 28-3 blown lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

After falling down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings put up 22 points in the fourth quarter in Minneapolis to tie the game up. They then kicked a 40-yard field goal in overtime to officially take a 39-36 win and clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.

"I don't think anybody had the [thought], at least from my perspective, that it was over," Ryan . "I've played in this league a long time to know that a lot of different things can happen. Anything can happen. You just have to keep your head down and keep going and find ways to make plays when they present themselves … We just didn't make them."

Now, it’s not fair to blame the loss on Ryan. He went 19-of-33 on the day for 182 yards with a touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception or really do anything wrong.

But he’s the easy scapegoat and is going to get blamed anyway, since the 37-year-old now has been part of two of the biggest blown leads in league history. Ryan and the Falcons' loss to the Patriots in 2017 was the largest blown lead in Super Bowl history, something that’s been a running joke haunting Ryan ever since.

There were plenty of other historic, and weird, comeback connections with Saturday's game, too.

Not only was it the biggest comeback win in league history, but it marked just the second time since 1930 that a team with a 30-point lead had lost. The other came in 1992, when Frank Reich — who the Colts fired as their head coach earlier this season — led the Bills back from 32 points down to beat the Oilers in the wild card game.

The last team to overcome a deficit of 24 points or more was actually Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, too, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 — otherwise known as Cousins' "You like that?!" game.

And, prior to Saturday, the Colts were owners of the largest comeback win since the Bills-Oilers game in 1992. They rallied back from 28 points down to beat Chiefs in the playoffs in 2014.

Ryan has accomplished a lot throughout his 15 seasons in the league. He’s one of the better quarterbacks to play the game, and sits inside the top-10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passes completed in NFL history. He should have no issue reaching the Hall of Fame whenever he retires.

But, especially after Saturday, Ryan’s accomplishments will continue to be overshadowed by just two games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday. He was 31. Hillman's family announced his death in a message posted to his Instagram account. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of family and close friends," the message said. "We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Charges dropped, warrant recalled for former NFL star Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest, charges have been dropped against former NFL star Antonio Brown. In a court filing, prosecutors said they were dropping criminal charges against Brown that had been filed on Nov. 29. The charge of domestic battery had resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Brown that has since been recalled.
TAMPA, FL
WHIO Dayton

Thursday Night Football: As Jets' promising season fades away, they need Zach Wilson to save them

Imagine this scenario: The struggling New York Jets, losing a grip on their playoff hopes, turn their season around with Zach Wilson coming alive over the final three games. That's the dream for the Jets anyway. Their unexpected entry in the playoff race this season has been overshadowed at times by the struggles of their second-year quarterback. Instead of a young star leading them to a winning record, the team benched Wilson because they figured Mike White was an upgrade. Then they had to turn back to Wilson when White got injured.
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Another rookie WR is emerging to help our chances

Welcome to Week 16, fantasy managers! If you're reading this, you've hopefully advanced to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Some of you, however, may have been stricken by multiple injuries and are looking for potential FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
WHIO Dayton

Franco Harris will live on forever

If the Immaculate Reception happened today, most of us wouldn’t remember it for more than a week. Sad but true. The most famous play in pro football history, as engineered by Franco Harris, unfolded 50 years ago this weekend. It's an absolute tragedy that Harris died just days before what was to be a celebration of a magnificent moment, but thankfully he received all the acclaim he was due, from a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a life-sized, crouching, mid-Immaculate-Reception statue in Pittsburgh International Airport.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube beginning next season

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL was...
WHIO Dayton

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks' passing attack will look a little different this week, as many fantasy managers are surely aware. Tyler Lockett, the team leader in receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (8), is set to be sidelined for the Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after undergoing hand surgery Monday — and somehow, there's a chance Lockett misses just this one game, per head coach Pete Carroll. That's, of course, great news for Lockett and the Seahawks as they remain in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy