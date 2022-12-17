ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One person dead after Saturday fire in heavily boarded house on Kansas City’s East Side

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Kansas City Fire Department crews are investigating after a Saturday morning house fire left one person dead.

Officers were called at 9:19 a.m. on reports of a fire at 5224 East 28th Street, according to Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the department.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the residence was heavily boarded. They could also see signs of smoke and fire escaping the home, he said.

One person found inside was suffering from injuries. The victim died shortly after, according to Spreitzer.

Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit are helping to investigate the source of the fire, Spreitzer said.

The Kansas City Star

