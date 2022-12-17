Neighbors concerned for safety after five critically shot at North Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive.

“My son was here visiting and matter of fact, he was headed to the store,” a resident said. “They had to stop him from coming in with the car because they had crime scene tape everywhere.”

FOX13 arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting took place at an apartment complex.

Residents told FOX13 they heard 10-15 shots fire from inside their homes and watched as first responders treated the victims and worked the scene.

“It scared me when I looked out there last night,” one resident said. “I said. ‘Oh lord, what in the world’s going on?’”

Two men and two women were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, and another woman critically injured was taken by a private vehicle to the same hospital, police said.

Signs of the shooting were still visible the next day, from a bullet casing to a bloodstained sneaker.

Rubber gloves were littered around the parking lot, which was still covered in bloodstains.

“This morning when I woke up, I came outside and saw blood. It happened right outside of my door,” a neighbor said. “I just started praying. That’s my whole reaction, get prayed up and stay prayed up.

After seeing violence come to their doorsteps, many neighbors feel something needs to be done to stop the shooting.

“It makes you not want to go anywhere but to work or back home to your house because there is so much shooting going on,” a resident said.

According to investigators, at least one suspect got away in a white Infiniti.

If you know anything about the case, you can reach Crime Stoppers at (901)528-2274.

