Head Men's Basketball Coach Ray Harper Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — A strong finish to the first half was the difference Saturday in Jacksonville State’s 72-62 win over Little Rock at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

After Jordan Jefferson’s jumper gave Little Rock a 23-21 lead with 5:55 remaining in the opening 20 minutes, the Gamecocks clamped down on defense and their shots finally started falling.