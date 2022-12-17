ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Parkway Theatre to go dark next year as Maryland Film Festival scales back operations

By Jean Marbella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
The Parkway Theatre will pause screenings, programs and events in early 2023. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Parkway Theatre will go dark in early 2023, discontinuing screenings and other events in the renovated movie palace that is home to the Maryland Film Festival and which, according to financial documents obtained by The Sun, has been operating in the red.

Struck hard like other arts organizations and businesses by the COVID pandemic, film festival officials said they are hitting the pause button to develop a new business plan and adjust to the current economic climate and “dramatic and continuing shifts” in the movie business and audiences.

“The slow economic recovery, challenges and changes in the film industry, and shifts in moviegoing habits have thwarted our efforts, despite extraordinary initiative from our team,” Sandra Gibson, the film festival’s executive director, said in a news release.

Tax documents for its organizing entity, the Producers Club of Maryland, list total revenues of $1.2 million but expenses of $1.5 million. In the prior year, the club reported nearly $1.9 million in revenues and expenses of $1.6 million.

Festival officials told supporters in an email on Friday that the pause will allow the nonprofit organization to work with consultants on a new plan. Staff reductions are in store as well, according to a news release, as the organization deals with “the challenges of the post-COVID landscape.”

The film festival owns the theater, whose full name is Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre. Located on North Avenue and Charles Street, the now 107-year-old building underwent an $18 million renovation and opened in 2017. In addition to serving as the home of the film festival, it shows movies year round.

The reopening of what had been a crumbling vacant theater added a high-gloss venue to the Station North arts and entertainment district, and now, festival officials say, they need to find a way to continue its unique role in Baltimore.

“This isn’t just about numbers,” Scot Spencer, the festival’s board chair, said in a statement. “It’s about a building, a neighborhood, an organization, and a mission. We have brought moving art and a community service in a beautiful venue to the people of Baltimore, with people who are from, and of Baltimore.

“Our question is how we continue to do all of those things given the time, circumstances, and environment we find ourselves in.”

The theater’s closing for an indeterminate amount of time will also affect students at Johns Hopkins University and the Maryland Institute College of Art, which partnered with the film festival to renovate the Parkway and whose film programs held classes and screenings at the theater.

The film festival had previously announced it would take a hiatus next year, pushing its 25th anniversary to 2024, citing the similar reason of needing to regroup in the face of changes in the industry and the continuing chill of the COVID pandemic.

“After a difficult few years, we fully reopened the Parkway Theatre in 2022, excited about the promise of audiences returning and our future as a vibrant hub for film and media,” Gibson said. “We are disappointed that we need to pause this work, but understand the decision and the importance of developing a plan that will support our community and the passions of artists and audiences.”

Sun reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this article.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill

Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

River of History: The Patapsco River

View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Mom & Son Keep 20-Year Promise To Graduate College Together

When he was in kindergarten, Immanuel Patton, made a promise to his mom, Carolyn Patton, that they would get their college degrees at the same time. That was about 20 years ago and this past weekend, that promise was kept when the Baltimore mother of two and her son both received bachelor's degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation returns to Pier 1 in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

SkyTeam 11 was over the moment just before noon when the ship returned to her home berth at Pier 1 in the Inner Harbor. The ship was drydocked at Tradepoint Atlantic to undergo restoration efforts that included sanding and scraping, caulking and filling seams, and painting the hull. It's the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Olszewski launches new Baltimore County Street Tree Replacement Program

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced a new Street Tree Replacement program, continuing his administration’s ongoing efforts to restore critical green infrastructure throughout Baltimore County. The County Executive, local community members, and business owners kicked off the initiative — which will see more than 1,300 trees...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBUR

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Positively Baltimore: Joy of baking turns into recipe for success

11 TV Hill takes a look a story that's Positively Baltimore: How out of thousands of applicants, one Baltimore baker landed his decadent desserts inside Kroger grocery stores. It's a love that started with just a single bite. See how Matthew Featherstone, the founder of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake, turned his joy of baking into a recipe for success.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore

From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Government closed for the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Appreciating the Train Garden of the Shops at Kenilworth

Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens."  I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy