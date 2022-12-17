Read full article on original website
Isaiah Wong, No. 22 Hurricanes hold off No. 6 Virginia for 8th straight win
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes won their eighth straight game with a 66-64 victory over No. 6 Virginia on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller added 11 points for the Hurricanes who got 10 points apiece from Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack as Miami snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
WVU assistant a prime candidate for new job elsewhere
Over the last 24 hours, multiple sources have told EerSports that West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is a prime target to take the same position at Liberty University. Washington arrived at WVU last offseason, coming to Morgantown after working for Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina, where he also...
