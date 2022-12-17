ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WVU assistant a prime candidate for new job elsewhere

Over the last 24 hours, multiple sources have told EerSports that West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is a prime target to take the same position at Liberty University. Washington arrived at WVU last offseason, coming to Morgantown after working for Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina, where he also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy