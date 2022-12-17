Zelenskyy: Power restored to almost 6 million Ukrainians

KYIV, Ukraine — Power has been restored to nearly 6 million people after the heaviest Russian missile attacks in weeks that targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday in his nightly video message broadcast in Kyiv.

"Repair work is continuing," Zelenskyy said, referring to Friday's "terrorist attack" when Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called on the international community to give Ukraine the means to protect its airspace in view of the severe damage, meaning an effective air defense system.

"You can do it. You can give protection to our people – 100% protection from these terrorist Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is waiting for final approvals for the weapons to be delivered. Zelenskyy is hoping for the U.S. Patriot air defense systems, for example. This should prevent damage to the infrastructure in the future.

"Problems with the supply of heat, big problems with the supply of water exist," Zelenskyy said. According to the report, millions of people are still affected by power cuts and other restrictions.

