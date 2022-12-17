Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Damon Wilson picks Georgia football on Signing Day
Georgia added to an already stacked signing day class on Wednesday, landing Venice (Fla.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge Damon Wilson. Wilson chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ohio State, and 26 other offers. He took an official visit to Georgia, on Oct. 7. “I enjoyed it,” Wilson told 247Sports Director...
WSFA
Hugh Freeze optimistic about Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze held a press conference today to talk about national signing day. Freeze opened up the press conference by stating, “It’s been a wild two weeks.” He mentioned that when he came to the school, the recruiting was considerably behind, but he was happy with how far they have come to this point.
Georgia football signs 4-star Gabriel Harris on Signing Day
Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris made it official on signing day Wednesday, signing with Georgia over Florida State and Florida. First-year outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul
Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta high school football stars set to join schools on National Signing Day | Streams, updates
ATLANTA — Football players around the country are making their college commitments official on Wednesday, as the National Signing Day period begins. 11Alive is planning to cover the signing ceremonies of several local stars, as well as provide updates on the recruiting classes brought in by the likes of UGA and Georgia Tech.
WSFA
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
WSFA
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county. Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec....
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
WSFA
How the upcoming arctic outbreak compares to previous cold shots
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To put it simply, the impending intrusion of arctic air will be dangerous and significant. It’s not every winter that temperatures fall into the teens and wind chills down close to zero. Those will both happen in the days leading up to Christmas. The worst...
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may be warm inside your home, but you may not be so safe. Temperatures will be getting below freezing, and that’s low enough for your pipes to potentially burst. “Naturally, everybody is concerned about their pipes freezing, especially like this coming weekend when the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Delta responds to incident involving employee hit by truck on tarmac
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camdyn Davis, a 19-year-old Delta employee, is now on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on the Hartsfield-Jackson’s tarmac on Dec. 10. Camdyn is seen on video being struck by the truck at full speed. A police incident report...
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
WSFA
Major delays after vehicle overturns on I-85 SB ramp to I-65
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on the interchange ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, this crash is blocking the left shoulder and the main lane of the ramp. ALDOT cameras show emergency vehicles on the...
WSFA
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving. The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. The charity will be temporarily moving...
