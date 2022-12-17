Read full article on original website
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for approaching arctic blast
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency during a Wednesday morning briefing ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday and officials say that can do...
ARH Foundation donates $5,000 to more than 50 families impacted by flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH Foundation continues to give back to Eastern Kentuckians impacted by flooding. There are more than 260 people, including more than 80 children, who still live at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Plans are in place to move those families to permanent housing in the future.
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022
Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people. But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened. Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to...
Good Question: What is the difference between Amber Alerts and Golden Alerts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, an Amber Alert came to an end on I-64 in Clark County. That system is similar to another one used in Kentucky, which is the subject of today’s Good Question: Mariesa asks, why are they called “Golden Alerts” when they are linked to individuals of all ages?
Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA. 1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?
State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of race for Kentucky Governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The crowded Republican field for the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race has gotten ever so slightly less crowded. State Representative Savannah Maddox announced Tuesday that she is dropping out of next year’s Governor’s race. “Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers,...
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way. The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperative says the best way for their co-ops to stay ready is for their members to stay ready. Throughout...
KYTC crews prep for winter weather
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are staying prepared for whatever winter may bring. With frigid temps set to take hold of the region on Thursday evening, flash freezing is possible. “Anything that has gotten wet, anything on the roads that’s leftover rain, anything...
EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
Semi-crash closes lanes on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for at least two hours. Drivers can...
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The lanes are back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for...
