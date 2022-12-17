ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2022

Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) -When Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 2022 he sees a state rocked by back-to-back natural disasters and recovery for thousands of people. But he also sees a year in which record economic growth happened. Recently WKYT’s Amber Philpott was granted a sit down in person interview to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA. 1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of race for Kentucky Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The crowded Republican field for the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race has gotten ever so slightly less crowded. State Representative Savannah Maddox announced Tuesday that she is dropping out of next year’s Governor’s race. “Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KYTC crews prep for winter weather

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are staying prepared for whatever winter may bring. With frigid temps set to take hold of the region on Thursday evening, flash freezing is possible. “Anything that has gotten wet, anything on the roads that’s leftover rain, anything...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Semi-crash closes lanes on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for at least two hours. Drivers can...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The lanes are back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Kentucky Transporation Cabinet officials said all lanes of I-75 Northbound at mile marker 47 are closed due to a semi-crash. You can expect the lanes to be closed for...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy