ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Navy Christens Future USS Augusta, the 17th Littoral Combat Ship Bound for San Diego

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONMLp_0jmMsiSM00
Leigh I. Saufley performs the ceremonial bottle break aboard the future USS Augusta. Courtesy Austal USA

The Navy on Saturday christened the future USS Augusta, the 17th futuristic, trimaran-hull littoral combat ship that will be based in San Diego.

Ship sponsor Leigh I. Saufley, the former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, performed the ceremonial bottle break over the bow at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, AL.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be the sponsor of the USS Augusta, named for the capital city of the great state of Maine,” said Saufley, who is now dean of the law school at the University of Maine.

“I am confident that the Augusta will serve the U.S. Navy and the people of the United States with distinction,” she said.

The ship is the second Navy vessel to be named in honor of Maine’s capital, the first being a Los Angeles-class nuclear attack submarine decommissioned in 2009.

The new ship is 418 feet in length, armed with guns, missiles and helicopters, and can reach speeds of over 50 mph.

All of the littoral ships in the Independence variant of the class are stationed at Naval Base San Diego. Ships of the second, monohull variant are based in Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Navy SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home this week, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. Foul play was not suspected in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, who was discovered Monday at his San Diego County residence, a Naval Special Warfare official spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 in an email.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diegans Can Donate Food to Feeding San Diego Through Community Carts, a New Partnership with Instacart

With hundreds of thousands of San Diegans facing hunger, Feeding San Diego needs both food and monetary donations to continue to provide access to nutritious food throughout San Diego County. A new partnership with Instacart is helping with food donations by providing easy access to groceries for food donations through the app.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
News 8 KFMB

Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

THE 5 BEST Hotels in San Diego, California (with Map & Photos)

When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, few places have that relaxing beach vibe with near-perfect weather year-round like San Diego does. But the city has more to offer than coastal views and its family-friendly reputation – just look at the rich mix of hotels for proof. There...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy